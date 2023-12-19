Vandalization of public assets worries president of UNITA

The president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, is concerned about the high number of cases of vandalization of public property, which has been occurring throughout the country in recent days.

Adalberto Costa Júnior’s expression of concern was made when he spoke to the press last Thursday, 14th, in the province of Zaire, where he defended severe action by justice bodies against the vandalization of public property in the country.

To this end, he asked for greater supervision and accountability of citizens who do so, for whom the assets of others and the State must be respected.

“Justice bodies must act, act and give equal treatment to anyone involved in these practices”, he highlighted.

The president of UNITA also defended the strengthening of institutional dialogue in the country, so that different political forces and civil society organizations interact on issues of national interest.

“Power and opposition are not enemies. They are part of the same space”, he stressed, for whom the opposition must play its role so that power has a little more attention.