Vandenbempt: “Anderlecht will play very mediocre football again in 2024, it is in survival mode”

Blunders by Vertonghen, riots in Limburg, … The 22nd matchday was full of positive and negative surprises. Peter Vandenbempt does not avoid a theme in his weekly analysis.

“Anderlecht’s football is very poor”

Jupiler Pro League

Anderlecht Union

Anderlecht’s 2-2 draw against Union was celebrated as a victory. Not losing 9th time in a row in the Brussels derby and coming back from a 0-2 deficit against a team that was also significantly better yesterday.

Anderlecht also scored twice against Union, which had not happened to the leader since RWDM. Then of course the satisfaction is logical.

The other positive news of the evening was that Anderlecht matched Union’s battle, the duels, the fight in the second half. That was different in other matches.

Anderlecht fought back into the match and held on, with the support of a remarkably positive audience, despite the deficit and the footballing impotence that the Purple & White once again displayed yesterday.

That is the conclusion after 3 matches in the new year: Anderlecht’s football is again very poor.



Peter Vandenbempt

That is the conclusion after 3 games in the new year: in Leuven and twice against Union, the football was again very poor, as in a long period a few months ago.

A lot of ball possession, that’s what coach Brian Riemer pointed out, but he misinterpreted that as dominance, I think. Barely an opening or a smooth attack, barely a chance. That is very poor.

There are extenuating circumstances. With Thorgan Hazard, the decisive player in that period when Anderlecht played really good football, is still looking for his form. Just like Yari Verschaeren, also logical after being out of action for so long. Thomas Delaney is apparently also an important absentee, who makes the rest play football better.

With a doubtful Louis Patris and with Kristian Arnstad as wing defenders, you are still a long way from the ideal world. In this way, Anderlecht is in a kind of survival mode and has to hold on until those players return or are in better shape.

In any case, Riemer has to get his team to play better football again against KV Mechelen. Then Anderlecht must be boss again.

“Union will have to be especially careful for Club Brugge”

Jupiler Pro League

CharleroiClub Brugge

Union still has a 12-point lead, but in the meantime Club Brugge is emerging as the biggest challenger to the leader. Divided by two, that is of course only 6 points more.

It is mainly the quality of Club Brugge that stands out. The ease with which it controls and finishes matches. The football was also very good against Charleroi.

Charleroi defended like a real relegation candidate, but still. There is movement, speed and depth in Club’s game. The balance has been found, the defensive stability.

And if you also have a striker with Igor Thiago who has scored 17 goals in 11 games, then you easily win your matches.

Club Brugge is clearly on an upward spiral. The businesslikeness and realism with which things work out when necessary, such as in the second half against AA Gent, ensure that everything runs smoothly.

There is movement, speed and depth in Club’s game. The balance has been found.



Peter Vandenbempt

The impression is that Club Brugge will get even better in the coming weeks. Not illogical, because we have always said – even in that period when Club could not win any games – that on paper it has the broadest and strongest core.

If you look at the problems that the competitors are currently struggling with, Union will have to watch out for Club Brugge.

We have already talked about Anderlecht. KAA Gent can no longer win matches and must quickly try to accommodate new players.

At Antwerp the flush is thin. Coach Mark van Bommel can hardly hide his annoyance. And KRC Genk is also falling behind with two draws in a row and is already 16 points behind.

If you ask me: Club Brugge.

“The reality of hooliganism is far from what people try to tell us”

Jupiler Pro League

STVVKRC Genk

With the Limburg derby between STVV and KRC Genk, another match had to be stopped.

Contrary to what the football authorities and police want to tell us, I do not see any progress in tackling hooliganism. The arguments they use to illustrate this make no sense to me.

Lorin Parys says that stadium bans have been issued for 308 years. Well, on Thursday at Union there were apparently about ten Anderlecht supporters with a stadium ban standing open and exposed behind Moris’ goal.

Everyone knows them – the police, the stewards, the spotters – but no one takes action, because the situation must not escalate.

“Tribute to the police,” said Lorin Parys in Brussels, while I wonder; why don’t the police force those supporters to sit in their seats 30 meters away? Then their cups don’t hit the field.

Apparently that is not allowed, because that would be provoking. Just as apparently there are still supporters wearing balaclavas in the stands, also at Stayen.

As long as those supporters can afford things in a stadium for which an ordinary citizen outside it would immediately be arrested, this will continue.

Contrary to what the football authorities and police want to tell us, I do not see any progress in tackling hooliganism.



Peter Vandenbempt

The identity check of supporters is still as leaky as a sieve. There is hardly any monitoring, that is the reality. And that is really far from what people are trying to tell us. This is confirmed to me again and again by people who go to football.

Everyone has had enough of it, more and more people are becoming disgusted by it. “Yes, but it is an international problem,” they say, as if that is an extenuating circumstance. I have no interest in that, so to speak.

The bad thing is that they all point at each other out of sight of the cameras: the clubs are afraid of their hard core, the police do not want to take tough action, the government is putting the brakes on, and so on.

It makes you despondent. We are waiting for the next incidents. I would say: keep an eye on Mambourg this week.

