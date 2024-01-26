VANILLA SECTOR – Cooperatives authorized to export

Cooperatives are now authorized to export.

A revolution is occurring in the vanilla industry. After the implementation of the Cooperative Societies Act, they are now allowed to export their products.

The beginning of a new era. This is how the reform carried out in the vanilla sector for this export campaign is perceived. In fact, cooperatives are now authorized to export vanilla in the same way as companies. This revolution does not go unnoticed in the world of Malagasy vanilla. It thus allows these grassroots producers to make their products profitable and market them internationally. This was to be expected, especially after the entry into force of the new law on cooperative societies, the reforms of which are already beginning to be effective.

Thus, like other economic operators and companies, the vanilla produced by farmers and producers will be sold directly on the market, without having to resort to other means. This, of course, is provided that they are grouped together within a cooperative. According to explanations provided by the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, cooperatives are now considered businesses capable of exporting. Those who form the cooperatives then become associate members and no longer ordinary members. “Cooperatives bring together grassroots producer farmers. So that they can profit from their products, like vanilla, the MIC implemented the law on cooperatives. This allows them to export vanilla like all economic operators, as long as they meet the required conditions and remain within the legal framework,” indicates Isidore Razanakoto, general director of trade at the MIC. There are ninety-six companies to have received their approvals, classified into two distinct categories: those of artisans and those of industrial type I and II.

Expertise

The application of such measures obviously requires strict monitoring and control. In fact, this is the first time that the members of a cooperative have participated in foreign trade. They are aware that it is governed by strict regulations. After the approvals and export authorization have been granted, exporters who are registered in the “Artisans” category in the list established by the MIC will be supported by the ministry. Support in terms of know-how, but also in relation to administration and taxation will thus be promulgated by the competent authorities. Product quality and the vanilla supply chain will not be left to chance.

“Repatriation of currency and tax regularity are sine qua non conditions for obtaining approval. Those who want to export vanilla must also have other files required by the ministry. For example, there are store approvals, a letter of commitment attesting to the fact that the company does not use minors in its activities. Those who have not yet exported vanilla also need a letter of commitment to repatriate the foreign currency once approval is received,” explains Isidore Razanakoto.

It was in September 2023 that the Ministry of Commerce issued a call to everyone who is ready to export vanilla. The month of December saw the release of approvals for the Industrial category I and II for the ninety-four exporting companies included in the “Artisans” category, they will be able, for their part, to export nearly two and a half tonnes for this campaign.

Itamara Randriamamonjy