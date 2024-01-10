Vaping restrictions and the risks of the illegal market

#Vaping #restrictions #risks #illegal #market

Photo: Evija Trifanova/LETA

16:42, 10 January 2024

On January 11, the Saeima plans to see the third reading of the bill “Amendments to the Law on the Circulation of Tobacco Products, Herbal Smoking Products, Electronic Smoking Devices and Their Liquids”. Most likely, the amendments will be accepted and the vapers will have to face various restrictions. Meanwhile, industry representatives warn, and this is also confirmed by foreign experience, that the risk of the illegal market may increase significantly as a result of the restrictions.

The illegal market in the niche of smokeless products reaches about 30%. Even now, the price of a unit in the “gray zone” is about one euro cheaper than in legal outlets, and after the price increase caused by the excise tax, this difference will become so significant that the proportion of the illegal market share will inevitably increase. This is evidenced by the experience of Australia, where the import of disposable e-cigarettes has been prohibited since January 1 of this year and there are very strict restrictions on vaping. E-cigarettes can only be purchased on the legal market with a doctor’s prescription, but vaping for pleasure is punishable by serious penalties, including even prison terms.

In Australia, the illegal market is taken over by criminal gangs

One of the reasons for such drastic bans was the allure of vaping among teenagers. One in six teenagers aged 14 to 17 have smoked e-cigarettes, according to research published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health. However, bans also have a very profound dark side, and that is the development of an illegal market. Australian media reports that since the government’s announcement of the upcoming ban on the sale of e-cigarettes last May, control of tobacco and vape sales in the state of Victoria has fallen into the hands of criminal networks and motorcycle gangs.

Illegal single-use e-cigarettes are sold in thousands of retail outlets across Australia – convenience stores, tearooms, hairdressers, petrol stations, cafes and tobacconists. If the owner of a tobacco shop does not want to get involved in this illegal business, his shop is simply burned down. Illegal e-cigarettes are also easily available on social networks such as Snapchat, LinkedIn and Instagram. The profit is huge.

According to one shop owner, after only 2 months of selling the illegal disposables, the small shop’s turnover grew to US$30,000 per week. In addition, more and more customers are switching from traditional refillable devices to illegal disposable devices, thus increasing the size of the illegal market. In October of last year, along with the series of tobacco shop burnings, there was also a shooting in which 27-year-old Robert Iss lost his life and another man was injured.

Melbourne police said the two men were sitting in a car outside the mall when shots were fired at them through the car window. There is a version that this attack was connected to organized crime’s struggle for influence in the “black market” of disposable e-cigarettes.

The fact that this illegal business is very profitable is confirmed by the fact that between April 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023, more than 485,000 e-cigarettes and e-liquids were confiscated, with an estimated value on the black market of more than 15.5 million US dollars.

In Denmark, Puff Bars are exchanged for sexual services

One of the main goals of the bill is to discourage teenagers from vaping. However, “taste” and other prohibitions alone will hardly be enough. A much more serious problem is the illegal market, where the sold products, unlike the legal ones, have not passed quality control and most of them do not contain the 2mg nicotine allowed in Europe, but 5mg.

It is not known what substances are actually hidden under the ingredients needed to make e-liquid. There is no shortage of advertisements on the Internet and social networks about the possibility of purchasing electronic cigarettes and the liquids used in them at much cheaper prices than in stores, and no one cares whether they are bought by an adult, a teenager or a child.

Denmark’s tv2fyn reported last October that disposable e-cigarettes, or Puff Bars, are being obtained by teenagers in exchange for sexual favors. Tv2fun reveals that, according to several students and parents, girls as young as 12-13 years old are probably involved in this trade. According to the information available to TV2Fyn, sellers – boys and men communicate with girls mainly through Snapchat, where they agree on the price of the hyper-popular, nicotine-containing e-cigarette Puff sticks, which have been banned in Denmark since April 2022.

According to Martins Vizago, the father of a 7th grade student, his daughter confirmed to him that she knows girls of her age who paid for disposable e-cigarettes with sexual services. According to TV2Fyn, in some cases the contact on Snapchat between the buyer and the seller takes place in an underground parking lot where there are no surveillance cameras. Girls write their Snapchat name in black ink on a stick to contact potential sellers, then arrange to have sex right there in the toilet.

The Danish police have been involved in the investigation of these cases, and it should be assumed that this type of illegal trade will be stopped near the specific school, but the trend is alarming and only confirms that the entry of the market of electronic smoking devices into the “gray zone” threatens teenagers with great danger.

Will bans be the answer?

The ban on the sale of e-cigarette liquids containing any flavor, except for tobacco, will mean the end of the sale and availability of legal vaping products on the Latvian market, the Independent European Vaping Alliance (IEVA) has stated. This association believes that the proposed ban on flavorings is not proportionate to the stated objective, namely the protection of public health.

“As flavorings are an essential element in motivating smokers to quit tobacco, their ban will not make nicotine vaping less attractive, but will force consumers to turn to the black market. Black market products are unregulated and potentially dangerous. In Estonia, the parliament has actually submitted a bill to lift the ban on e-liquid flavors, stating that the use of black market products has significantly increased the risk to consumers’ health,” the IEVA letter said.

In the opinion of IEVA, it would be more useful “to focus on fuller enforcement of legislation, more effective age control, licenses for the sale of e-cigarettes and restrictions on trade in order to preserve the variety of flavors while ensuring that youth access to tobacco products remains low.”

To what extent the ban on flavors will affect e-cigarette users is difficult to judge yet. However, the Swedish parliament rejected such a plan a couple of years ago, arguing that it would harm public health – it would turn people back to smoking tobacco. Instead, criminalization of the supply of nicotine products to minors and restrictions on advertising were introduced.

On the other hand, in Great Britain, according to the DailyMail, in 2023 every fifth child in the United Kingdom will have tried vaping, which is 30% more than last year. But experts say that demonizing vaping is likely to increase the number of smokers, not decrease them.

