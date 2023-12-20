VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems

#VAR #scandal #Bayern #goal #Stuttgart #Kölner #Keller #admits #technical #problems

tz

Sport

FC Bayern

By: Luca Hartmann

PrintShare

Was FC Bayern deprived of a regular goal in the top game against VfB Stuttgart? Apparently there were problems with the VAR.

Munich – It’s the 25th minute in FC Bayern’s top game against VfB Stuttgart: Defender Minjae Kim heads a free-kick cross from youngster Alexander Pavlovic and extends the record champions’ lead to 2-0 – supposedly. Referee Tobias Stieler and his team ruled it offside, and the hit was checked by VAR.

Minjae Kim was denied the 2-0 goal for FC Bayern – whether it was really offside remains to be seen. © Imago/Simon/Huebner

Apparently a VAR glitch in the top game between Bayern and Stuttgart

But the video referee could not say with certainty whether the South Korean’s hit was really irregular. Because there were problems viewing the pictures in the Cologne basement. DAZN presenter Alex Schlüter revealed this during the half-time break.

“There was mail for us from Cologne. There are no cameras that can clearly prove it. That doesn’t mean that it definitely wasn’t an offside position. You couldn’t draw the calibrated lines. The decision was made on the field,” Schlüter explained to the spectators.

Was FC Bayern deprived of a regular goal?

Apparently the VAR did not have any suitable video settings at which the calibrated offside line could be set. So Stieler and his assistants had to rely on the offside decision.

“Very interesting news from Cologne, problems with the cameras/settings, the decision was made on the pitch, you couldn’t refute it because the technology doesn’t work. It cannot be proven beyond doubt that it was different. It would have been 2-0. “A question mark remains because the technology doesn’t want to,” explained DAZN commentator Lukas Schönmüller during the broadcast.

Fan protest at FC Bayern against VfB Stuttgart – impressions from the stadium

View photo series

VAR takes back Müller’s goal

Expert Michael Ballack also finds it annoying that the technology has supposedly thwarted Bayern’s plans. “It is of course very bitter for FC Bayern that the lines could not be drawn here,” said the former captain of the German national team during the half-time break on the streaming provider.

Particularly bitter for Bayern: Shortly before half-time, Thomas Müller scored the supposed 2-0, but the goal didn’t count either. After Stieler initially decided on a goal, the VAR reported that Müller was in an offside position. The technology apparently worked again – and Stieler took the goal back. (LuHa)