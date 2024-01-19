Varennes. Rich program with the cultural association

#Varennes #Rich #program #cultural #association

The Varennes Sports and Cultural Association (ASCV) held its general meeting this Monday, January 15 in the evening. The past year has been rich in events, recurring or occasional activities. We can cite pell-mell, the Cabaret dinner, the astronomy sessions, the belote tournaments on Friday, the walk in historic Toulouse, the lunch on the grass “Roaring Twenties”, the Pilates sessions on Thursday, the photo exhibition “It grows in Varennes”, tea dancing… There was something for all ages and tastes! Only the hike was less successful and the lack of snow prevented the snowshoeing. When it comes to finances, the balance is positive and allows us to consider certain equipment purchases. Subsidies from the town hall and the departmental council will support future projects. Before tackling this subject, the election of a new treasurer and the renewal of an administrator were carried out.

2024 also promises to be abundant. We expect clowns in March, a disco evening in April, a grill and pétanque day in June then a belote competition during the local festival, the “Superhero” lunch on the grass in September and a Toulouse outing, tea dancing in October and the photo exhibition on the theme of “Portraits of Varennais” in November. We have even already announced the return of the Cabaret in February 2025. Of course, the belote season will continue from October to April and the Pilates sessions will be renewed. And also, from time to time, sports instructor Laurie will offer line dancing and salsa classes.

The ASCV is therefore counting on a great participation from the villagers and on the help of volunteers to help it carry out this wonderful program!