Varoufakis uses farewell to Schäuble to settle accounts – bitter even after death

#Varoufakis #farewell #Schäuble #settle #accounts #bitter #death

Home page

Politics

By: Florian Naumann

PrintShare

Do not say anything bad about the deceased – this rule is widely accepted. Yanis Varoufakis’ anger at Wolfgang Schäuble seems too great for that.

Athens/Frankfurt – Wolfgang Schäuble’s death was received with great sadness in Germany – with Schäuble, a constant of the Federal Republic’s parliamentarism and a convinced democrat have passed away. However, the CDU politician was not primarily known abroad for his contributions to German reunification and the introduction of the euro – there, Schäuble made a name for himself as a monetary policy hardliner during his time as finance minister under party colleague Angela Merkel.

This is particularly true for Greece: the country had to contend with tough conditions from Brussels during its debt crisis. Nevertheless, harsh words from the Mediterranean country came as a surprise on Wednesday (December 27): Yanis Varoufakis, Greece’s finance minister from January to July 2015, used Schäuble’s farewell to make an almost disturbingly unforgiving reckoning.

Wolfgang Schäuble died: Yanis Varoufakis blames Merkel’s crisis finance minister

“Wolfgang Schäuble embodied the political support (through violent austerity and destruction of democratic institutions) of a monetary union that he himself did not believe in,” Varoufakis wrote on his homepage shortly after the news of Schäuble’s death.

Wolfgang Schäuble (left) and Yanis Varoufakis as ministerial colleagues at the beginning of 2015. © Wolfgang P. Prange/imago stock&people

Schäuble embodied “the explosive contradiction that brought about the euro crisis,” complained the left-wing politician. The following measures would have led to the “impoverishment of Greece” and the “current deindustrialization of Germany and the rest of Europe”. Varoufakis concluded his statement with a broadside against Schäuble – but also against his former head of government Alexis Tsipras (Syriza): “History will judge him harshly, but not harsher than those who succumbed to his destructive policies.”

Schäuble shaped the EU’s policy in Greece’s debt crisis

The core of the conflict, which apparently lasted beyond death for Varoufakis: Greece urgently needed help from Brussels in 2015 to overcome its debt crisis – there was a threat of national bankruptcy as well as exit from the euro area. Not least at Germany’s insistence, EU donors tied their support to drastic austerity measures in Athens. The extent to which this strategy was helpful or destructive in the long term is still controversial to this day. It is clear that many people in Greece suffered from the cuts.

The voters in Greece rejected the approach in a referendum at the beginning of July 2015 – which was criticized for its lack of clarity. Just over a week later, there was a compromise between Greece and the Euro states that was very similar to the one put to the vote. By then, Varoufakis had already resigned as Tsipras’ finance minister.

Varoufakis quotes Schäuble: “As a patriot, no – it’s bad for your people”

In his contribution, Varoufakis also remembered a conversation with Schäuble. In it, Angela Merkel’s finance minister at the time surprised him with a frank statement. When asked whether Schäuble would sign the “memorandum” on how to deal with the debt crisis in Varoufakis’ place, he replied: “As a patriot, no. It’s bad for your people.” Varoufakis’ anger boils up again and again – in 2019, for example, he accused Merkel of lying.

The fact is that Greece has now formally overcome the debt crisis – even if not all of its consequences. In the summer of 2022, the EU Commission ended its stricter budget controls for Athens. According to the Federal Statistical Office, Greece recorded an unemployment rate of 10 percent in October 2023; this was the second highest value in the EU after Spain. In an analysis, the Peterson Institute for International Economics found that the country was experiencing “painful budget cuts, tax increases, high unemployment, and reduced living standards and social benefits.”

The head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, has expressed her dismay over Schäuble’s death. “I am deeply sad to lose a true, loyal friend in Wolfgang Schäuble,” she told the portal Time online. Lagarde called the former Federal Finance Minister a “rock in the surf.” Schäuble was “a truly convinced European” who served his country “with his immense talent and impressive strength.”

Mourning for Wolfgang Schäuble in Germany

In any case, the question remains whether the death of a former political opponent is the appropriate time for such a harsh re-card. In Germany on Wednesday, a respectful and conciliatory tone prevailed by far for Schäuble, who sat in the Bundestag for 51 years. And that across the parties: “Hardly any politician has shaped recent German history and our democratic culture as much as Wolfgang Schäuble,” wrote Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) praised Schäuble as an “extraordinary personality”.

Varoufakis has hardly had any political successes to celebrate recently: The leftist, who is now also well known in Germany as Schäuble’s opponent, founded the MeRA25 party in Greece – but failed to enter parliament in the most recent elections. (fn)