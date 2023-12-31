Vasco da Gama officially signs João Victor from Benfica – Brazil

#Vasco #Gama #officially #signs #João #Victor #Benfica #Brazil

Brazilian club did not reveal the value of the deal

Brazilians Vasco da Gama announced this Sunday the signing of defender João Victor, who played for Benfica, with the club revealing that the footballer is expected to join the team at the beginning of the year.

“João Victor is the first Cruzmaltino reinforcement for the 2024 season. Vasco da Gama agreed to purchase the 25-year-old defender from Benfica,” the club said in a statement, without revealing the values ​​involved in the deal.

According to Vasco da Gama, João Victor is expected in Brazil at the beginning of 2024 to complete the “administrative procedures, medical examinations, complete the hiring procedures and join the group”.

The defender arrived at Benfica in 2022/23, from Corinthians, and signed for five seasons, but only played three games during the first season, before being loaned to French side Nantes.

This season, João Victor was only an option for Roger Schmidt in two games, with 27 minutes of use, now leaving the cube permanently.

By Lusa

2

Leave your comment