Vasco da Gama officially signs João Victor from Benfica – Brazil

#Vasco #Gama #officially #signs #João #Victor #Benfica #Brazil

Brazilian club did not reveal the value of the deal

Brazilians Vasco da Gama announced this Sunday the signing of defender João Victor, who played for Benfica, with the club revealing that the footballer is expected to join the team at the beginning of the year.

“João Victor is the first Cruzmaltino reinforcement for the 2024 season. Vasco da Gama agreed to purchase the 25-year-old defender from Benfica,” the club said in a statement, without revealing the values ​​involved in the deal.

According to Vasco da Gama, João Victor is expected in Brazil at the beginning of 2024 to complete the “administrative procedures, medical examinations, complete the hiring procedures and join the group”.

The defender arrived at Benfica in 2022/23, from Corinthians, and signed for five seasons, but only played three games during the first season, before being loaned to French side Nantes.

This season, João Victor was only an option for Roger Schmidt in two games, with 27 minutes of use, now leaving the cube permanently.

By Lusa

2

Leave your comment

Also Read:  the reckless baptism maneuver of the new presidential plane that caused controversy SOCIETY _

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The 10 best moments in sport in 2023
The 10 best moments in sport in 2023
Posted on
Does having covid increase the risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s?
Does having covid increase the risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s?
Posted on
Teenager in critical condition after ATV accident
Teenager in critical condition after ATV accident
Posted on
The Danish queen resigned unexpectedly
The Danish queen resigned unexpectedly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News