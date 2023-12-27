Vasco Matos: «We had to rebuild the players mentally»

#Vasco #Matos #rebuild #players #mentally

Vasco Matos, coach of Santa Clara, in an interview with the newspaper A BOLA

In his debut as head coach at professional levels, Vasco Matos is the helmsman of the current leader of League 2. In an interview AND SHE WAS, the 43-year-old coach says that the face of Santa Clara has changed this season compared to the previous one due to the merit of the technical staff, but also due to the work of the… psychology department. «Hunger to win» is the secret to invincibility, a record only achieved by 3 teams in the two levels of the European top-7.

-He presented himself as coach of Santa Clara on June 20th. What is the objective for this project, which is your first experience in command of a professional team?

I want to consolidate my work in the world of football. As the years went by, I felt increasingly prepared to guide a team at this level. When we accepted this invitation from the president [Bruno Vicintin], we knew that the club was coming off a season in which it was relegated. Therefore, the focus was on restructuring the club and the team so that there was alignment between the management and the technical team, and I think the results are visible.

– What was the biggest difficulty you faced when you arrived?

When we arrived, the players who transferred from last season were in disbelief. There was a lot of frustration due to the bad results. We created several departments, namely psychology. We had to rebuild the player mentally and emotionally. At the beginning, it was complicated because we had to give affection to the athletes and make them understand that football has good and bad moments and that with work and our idea of ​​the game we would turn things around.

After relegation to League 2, Vasco Matos took over the technical command of Santa Clara. Photo: CD Santa Clara

In 2023/24, Santa Clara, PSV, Bayer Leverkusen and St. Pauli are the only teams in the European top-7 still undefeated in their respective championships…

It is proof that the work, so far, is being done well. I am a believer in my work and in my idea of ​​a game. We are one of the few European teams still undefeated and we are the best defense nationally, with only 8 eight goals conceded. These brands make us proud and we take on that responsibility. Our secret was to instill in the players the message that we have to be hungry to win and we are on the right path.

–Given the team’s success in the first half of the season, are you worried about the reopening of the transfer market?

If you’re talking about departures, I didn’t ask the president to make any effort to retain any particular player. I know there is greed for some players, but we are going to bet on continuity and I guarantee that the players are focused on Santa Clara. When it comes to entries, there may be some adjustments, but they will be players to add value and not just make numbers. The big reinforcements are within our squad and we are not in 1st place by chance…

Santa Clara leads League 2 with 33 points, two more than Aves SAD. Photo: CD Santa Clara Website

– What are the goals for this season?

The first is being achieved, which involves valuing players. Subsequently, the objective of moving up to the League was set. We are also in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup and we want to go as far as possible. Moving up the division and being present at Jamor would be perfect, but we know it’s complicated. The championship is the most important.

– What analysis do you make of this League 2?

– Extremely competitive! We always have to stay within limits, otherwise we run serious risks. Honestly, this year is one of the most difficult due to the quality of several teams that are fighting for the same goal as us.

– President Bruno Vicintin claims to have “big dreams” for Santa Clara. How is your relationship with him?

The president is someone with a lot of ambition. The club is growing, even in terms of infrastructure, with the creation of the training center in the short term. Now, to dream big in the future you need to build the present and take sustained steps. Money helps, but it’s not everything in football.

– Wishes for 2024?

-Be happy sportingly with good results and make the team grow individually and collectively. That’s what we’re here for. Winning is the key.

Controversy with Sérgio Conceição

Well remembered is the controversial game at Dragão between FC Porto and Casa Pia last season, with the Porto fans winning (2-1). At the end of the game, there was a verbal altercation between Sérgio Conceição, coach of the blue and whites, and Vasco Matos, then assistant coach of the geese. Asked about what happened, Vasco Matos is direct in his response: «Life will put everyone in their place.»

Negotiated exit

In the last three seasons, Vasco Matos was assistant head coach at Casa Pia. The now Santa Clara coach «praises» the upward trajectory of Pina Manique’s team, also addressing the reason for the separation with Filipe Martins. «I had the 2nd level of coaching and when I was invited to join Filipe’s technical team, the objective was to be able to spend two years in professional football to be qualified for the next level. I was always clear with people and said that, when I had the 3rd level, if an opportunity arose to guide a team, I would want to follow my path. Santa Clara appeared, who sat at the table with Casa Pia and negotiated my departure.”

Paulo Fonseca praised

After a career of almost 20 years as a player, Vasco Matos chose the most outstanding coach: «Paulo Fonseca at Aves, in 2011/12, showed me things that I hadn’t yet understood and the idea of ​​the game captivated me. However, I have always had good coaches, from Paulo Sérgio, Vidigal, Vítor Oliveira.”