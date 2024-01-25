Vasconcelos Advogados reinforces Labor Law team with new coordinator – Human Resources

#Vasconcelos #Advogados #reinforces #Labor #Law #team #coordinator #Human #Resources

Vasconcelos Advogados reinforced its Labor Law and Social Security team with the integration of Marília Duarte, who also takes on the coordination of this area.

The lawyer moves from the legal consultancy department of Groundforce and Clareira Legal.

He began his professional career as a lawyer at Aerosoles, a large Portuguese footwear group, having joined, in 2008, the Labor and Social Security Law team at DLA Piper, where he remained until 2018.

That year he moved to the Labor Law team at Luiz Gomes & Associados (currently Clareira Legal). At the same time, she began working as a Labor Law and Labor Litigation lawyer in the legal advisory department at Groundforce.

With around 15 years of professional experience, Marília Duarte has been recognized and recommended in international rankings and directories for her know-how in the area of ​​Labor Law.

She has a degree in Law from the Faculty of Law of the Catholic University of Porto and a master’s degree in Labor Law from the same faculty.