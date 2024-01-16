Vast Covid Safe Ticket fraud: more than 100 people including a well-known rapper paid employees not to be vaccinated

#Vast #Covid #Safe #Ticket #fraud #people #including #wellknown #rapper #paid #employees #vaccinated

In January 2022, five young adults were arrested by the Wavre police for Covid Safe Ticket fraud perpetrated at the vaccination center in Bierges, where they were temporarily employed to facilitate on-site organization.

The five defendants, most of whom have confessed, are summoned to appear this Wednesday before the criminal court of Walloon Brabant, in Nivelles. They will be judged for forgery and use of computer forgery as well as for internal hacking. The facts took place between March and December 2021.

The Covid Safe Ticket (CST) was a very popular ticket at the time. It allowed free travel within the European Union. It was imposed in a number of sectors such as nightclubs, in the Horeca sector, in healthcare establishments, indoor or outdoor events bringing together more than 50 people, in cultural places or even in sports centers.

On December 10, 2021, the police learned of the matter, following an inspection by AVIQ, Walloon responsible for organizing Covid vaccinations, and summoned the operational director of the center. He was the one who alerted the agency to his suspicions. The DH was able to consult his hearing minutes.

In the midst of Covid-19, the Liège doctor produced not 2,020, but 3,063 false CSTs: “The investigation is still in progress”

It appears that the temporary workers created fictitious appointments for various people in the vaccination schedule when time slots were available. They manipulated the DOCLR vaccination portal so that people were considered to have received their dose of vaccine and, in the process, received their CST, without having presented themselves. These were false encodings.

“A discrepancy between the number of people registered as being vaccinated and the number of doses of Covid vaccine used during the day”

They knew the deadlines, i.e. 19 days between the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or 2 months between the Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer booster booster. The fraud would have taken place with the Pfizer doses. The number of beneficiaries would be at least a hundred.

According to our information, the fake CSTs could certainly please acquaintances but, for the most part, they would have cost between 50 and 300 euros.

Covid Safe Ticket fraud even in vaccination centers: “They will potentially trigger a giant cluster”

What fueled suspicion? Many people came from very far away. In this case, it was already suspect in principle: only administrative agents could receive this type of appointment, not those who could do it simply online, temporary workers for example.

At the center, between check in and check out, it took at least four minutes. However, in IT, people were registered and considered to be vaccinated at the same time.

It was generally at check out that the second appointment was made. 0r, many people didn’t do it at that time.

There were finally family ties between the people who had been fictitiously vaccinated.

“We also noticed a discrepancy between the number of people registered as being vaccinated and the number of vaccine doses used during the day,” the director told the police.

Fraud at the CST in Charleroi: a man is vaccinated 8 times in the same vaccination center!

To find out even more clearly, the management of the center even tested the case of a known rapper who was announced at the center. He was never seen there and yet was coded “vaccinated”.

The AVIQ, defended by lawyer Marc Uyttendaele, is a civil party in this case.

To our knowledge, Fabrice Vinclaire is the lawyer for one of the defendants.

Lawyer Fabrice Vinclaire. ©DH Radio