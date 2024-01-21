VAT exemption limit increases to 14,500 euros

Green receipts are the documents that the self-employed worker must issue to prove that they were paid for carrying out work. Did you know that the VAT exemption limit is now 14,500 euros?

Green receipts: Changes in the special exemption regime of article 53 (VAT)

Have you received a job offer and been told that you have to start issuing invoices? Don’t be scared, as the entire process is simple and is even digital. To get started, you just have to start the activity and then know how to fill out the respective invoice/receipt, those green receipts.

“Green receipts” are normally associated with self-employed workers. They are professionals who work autonomously, without a formal hierarchy or employment contract.

According to the Tax Authority, in 2024 the limit value for applying the special exemption regime in article 53 is €14,500.

Therefore, only taxpayers who:

  • in the previous calendar year (2023), they achieved a turnover equal to or less than €14,500;
  • having started activity in 2023, the turnover achieved, converted into a corresponding annual turnover, is less than or equal to €14,500;
  • starting activity in 2024, the expected turnover, converted into a corresponding annual turnover, is less than or equal to €14,500.

In 2025 the value will rise to 15,000 euros.

