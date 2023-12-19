Vatican Approves Blessing of Same-Sex Couples with Conditions

The highest Catholic institution, the Vatican, issued a shocking decision. They agree to bless same-sex couples, although with certain conditions.

Vatican doctrine in 2021 still prohibits blessing same-sex marriages. The reason at that time was that God could not bless sin.

Based on and CNN news, Tuesday (19/12/2023), the latest decision from Pope Francis has now been published on Monday, December 18 local time. In essence, Roman Catholic priests may give blessings to same-sex couples.

There is an eight-page document Fiducia Supplicans, ‘On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings’, with the subtitle ‘Blessings for Spouses in Unusual Situations and Same-Sex Couples’, containing 11 points.

The Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not a sin, but homosexual acts are. Since being elected in 2013, Pope Francis has tried to make the church of 1.35 billion people more friendly towards LGBT people without changing moral doctrine.

The document was signed by the Head of the Vatican’s Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, and approved by Pope Francis in a private audience with Fernandez and another Vatican doctrinal office official on Monday (18/12) local time.

Fernandez, who has led the Vatican doctrine office since July 2023, is known to have different views from his predecessors. He is also an Argentinian Bishop and an ally of Pope Francis.

But wait, there are terms and conditions. See the next page:

