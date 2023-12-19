Vatican Approves Blessings for Same-Sex Couples, But…

#Vatican #Approves #Blessings #SameSex #Couples #But..

Vatican City –

The Vatican issued a landmark decree approved by Pope Francis, stating that Roman Catholic priests can give blessings to same-sex couples. However, blessings can only be given as long as they are not part of the church’s regular ritual or liturgy.

As reported Tuesday (19/12/2023), a document from the Vatican doctrine office, which effectively annulled the 2021 declaration, explained that such a blessing would not legitimize a situation that cannot be, but would be a sign that God welcomes everyone.

It is also stated in the document that the blessing should not be equated with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage.

The document further explains that priests must make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

“It should not prevent or prohibit the closeness of the Church to her faithful in any situation where they may seek God’s help through a simple blessing,” the document from the Vatican’s doctrinal office said.

Pope Francis previously signaled that formal changes were being sought last October, in response to questions raised by five conservative Cardinals at the start of the Vatican’s Synod of Bishops.

Although the responses given last October were more mixed, the eight-page document released on Monday (18/12) local time, which was subtitled “On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings”, outlined specific situations.

One of the 11-point sections is entitled “Blessings for Couples in Unusual Situations and Same-Sex Couples.”

The Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not a sin, but homosexual acts are. Since being elected in 2013, Pope Francis has tried to make the church of 1.35 billion people more friendly towards LGBT people without changing moral doctrine.

