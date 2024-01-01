Vatican magazine: Péter Erdő appears to be the most likely successor to Pope Francis

#Vatican #magazine #Péter #Erdő #appears #successor #Pope #Francis

According to the portal, the Hungarian cardinal is also high on the list of bookmakers.

Péter Erdő most likely to Pope Francis choose him as his successor – writes a Vatican expert website, which was published by Mandiner.

According to the Italian portal, the Hungarian cardinal is also high on the list of bookmakers. As they write, according to the general opinion, they are looking for a person who will have time to implement reforms to head the Catholic Church, which is struggling with challenges, so the chances are best for cardinals around 70 years old or younger.

The Italian portal reminds that the leader of the Catholic Church in Hungary has already XVI. Benedict even after his resignation, he was mentioned as a candidate for the papal seat, but in 2013, due to his relatively young age, this scenario was not realized, but ten years later, according to experts, Péter Erdő is considered the number one candidate.

According to the analysis, the fact that he also has experience as a church leader and pastor, as well as being able to appeal to conservatives without excessively repelling the “progressives”, speaks for him as ideal beyond his age. “Erdő is trying to improve the relationship between the Catholics and the Orthodox churches as much as possible, which is important because for the Vatican this is a more important ecumenical goal than unity with the Protestant churches,” writes the paper, which sees the Hungarian cardinal in many ways as the recently canonized II. John Paul would be considered his successor.

The Italian newspaper considers a total of eight cardinals to be candidates for the next papal election, and Erdő is mentioned next to them

the Maltese Mario Grecht ,

, the Italian, Pietro Parolint ,

, the Guinean Robert Sarah-t ,

, the Austrian Christoph Schönbornt ,

, of the Philippines Luis Antonio Taglet ,

, the Ghanaian Peter Turksont ,

, as well as Italian Matteo Zuppit.

The Mandiner recalls that the conclave electing the pope consists of cardinals younger than 80 years old, their number in December 2023 is 137. They will decide on the successor of the currently 87-year-old Pope Francis. In the last two centuries, popes have emerged from among cardinals. Voting takes place behind the closed doors of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, with a secret decision.