Vatican: Permission to bless same-sex couples is not heresy

In a five-page statement, the doctrinal office of the Holy See said it understood that some episcopal conferences needed more time for pastoral reflection on the pontiff’s official approval of such blessings.

However, one should not doctrinally distance oneself from the declaration on the blessing of same-sex couples “or consider it heretical, contrary to Church tradition or blasphemous,” the office said in a statement.

The permission to bless same-sex couples was announced last month in a declaration, an important document of the Catholic Church.

