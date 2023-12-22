Vaud justice: A conviction and several complaints against Ruben Ramchurn

#Vaud #justice #conviction #complaints #Ruben #Ramchurn

– A conviction and several complaints against Ruben Ramchurn

The Yverdon UDC elected official opposes his guilt over false Covid certificates. Like others, socialist Brenda Tuosto filed a complaint against him.

Published today at 4:24 p.m.

Then president of the Yverdon UDC, Ruben Ramchurn (right) appeared for non-compliance with Covid measures in November 2021 at the Yverdon Court.

Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

One in three charges confirmed. Ruben Ramchurn, the lively municipal councilor of the UDC Yverdon, was sentenced by criminal order on December 14 for “obtaining and providing false Covid certificates to third parties”, the Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to blick.ch. He received a fine and a suspended financial sentence. On the other hand, the charges mentioned in November 2022 for parties organized despite health restrictions and for the provision of drugs have fallen.

If the elected official admits to holding a Covid pass in his name, he intends to appeal and defend himself in court concerning a dozen other falsified certificates attributed to him. “I consulted the investigation file. The anonymous informant changed his version three times. The charges are based on bogus elements that will have to be proven,” he believes.

Attack on honor

Ruben Ramchurn also informs us that he is the subject of a complaint for attacks on honor filed by Yverdon municipal councilor and PS national councilor Brenda Tuosto. Which she confirms. Two videos published in September on TikTok are in question and subject to an urgent provisional withdrawal measure. He described the AggloY’s 4th generation agglomeration plan as a “deception” and a “scam” regarding the bypass road, insinuating that the elected official had embezzled funds.

“The public agitator was heard on Wednesday by a prosecutor following the complaint for incitement to racial hatred filed by the City.”

His legal meetings are not over. The public agitator was heard on Wednesday by a prosecutor following the complaint for incitement to racial hatred filed by the City against the flyer distributed before an aperitif against the deal at the Japanese Garden. The people he accuses of selling drugs have also sought justice. Complaints he turned against the depositors.

Towards radio silence? “I had planned to be more discreet on political issues in Yverdon, to concentrate on the launch of a greentech in carbon offsets, but now I will still have to concentrate energy on defending myself,” announces -he.

Also read:Fabien Lapierre has been a 24-hour journalist since 2022, for the Vaud & Régions section. Based in Yverdon, it mainly covers news from Northern Vaud. Graduated from the Lille School of Journalism in 2010, he worked for television, behind and in front of the camera.More info@fabienlapierre

Did you find an error? Please report it to us.

0 comments