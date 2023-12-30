VAUDE: Pioneer of Sustainability in the Outdoor Industry [Analyse]

VAUDE’s recent success in the Business Transformation Award 2023 underlines its status as a global leader in sustainability. This international award highlights VAUDE’s innovative approach, placing emphasis on revolutionary products, sustainable sourcing and a circular economy.

The company stands out by expanding its product range through practices such as loan, resale, repair and upcycling. With the ambitious goal of manufacturing 90% of its products bio-based by 2024, VAUDE is setting the standards for a more environmentally friendly clothing industry.

VAUDE ©CHRISTOPH LAUE PHOTOGRAPHY

The German Sustainability Prize, a major distinction in Europe, was also awarded to VAUDE in the textile sector. This recognition highlights the brand’s strong commitment to a fair and ecological supply chain. The award ceremony coincides with VAUDE’s 50th anniversary in 2024, adding a special dimension to this achievement.

Antje von Dewitz, Director of VAUDE, expressed her joy by saying: “The DNP award strongly validates everything that we have strived for and achieved together at VAUDE for many years. »

VAUDE ©CHRISTOPH LAUE PHOTOGRAPHY

A Concrete Example: Idris II Wool Parka

At the heart of VAUDE’s commitment is a concrete example: the Idris II Wool Parka jacket. Designed to provide warmth and relaxation, this parka uses lavalan® wool insulation from controlled organic farming in Lake Constance and corn-based fibers.

Lavalan® wool insulation is not only washable, temperature-regulating and breathable, but it also embodies VAUDE’s commitment to sustainable materials. The parka is made from recycled scrap tires, with a PFC-free Eco Finish water and dirt repellent finish. Bluesign® certified, the Green Shape label guarantees an ecological and functional product.

Additionally, the Idris II Wool Parka is climate neutral, with emissions systematically reduced and offset by the independent non-profit organization “myclimate.”

VAUDE continues to show that the textile industry can move towards more sustainable practices while still offering high quality products. These recent awards only strengthen VAUDE’s position as the undisputed leader in sustainable fashion.

