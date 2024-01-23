Vectra raise, resignation, how to terminate the contract

#Vectra #raise #resignation #terminate #contract

From autumn 2022, the Vectra group, which has also included Multimedia Polska for four years, uses an indexation clause in its contracts, allowing fees to be increased due to inflation during the term of the contract. Such provisions also allow customers with fixed-term contracts to introduce price increases, and they cannot terminate their contracts without any costs.

In practice, Vectra and Multimedia Polska have been using these clauses since the beginning of last year. In January, July, August and September, subsequent groups of company customers were informed about the increases their fees due to inflation in the previous year. price increases for another group of users were introduced at the beginning of November.

The Vectra Group emphasized that “the indexation of fees is consistent with the provisions in contracts with subscribers and results directly from the level of inflation determined by the average annual price index of total consumer goods and services in 2022 provided by the Central Statistical Office.”

As we reported last week, Vectra has just announced an increase based on inflation clauses for another group of customers: those who signed or extended a contract with the company from September 2022.

Customers complain about price increases in Vectra and Multimedia

By September, Vectra and Multimedia Polska customers sent over 200 complaints about inflation increases to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection. Now there are many more such reports. – We have about three hundred signals from consumers in this regard on Vectra and Multimedia Polska – the communication department of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection told us.

In mid-2022, several other telecommunications and television service operators also introduced inflation clauses in their contracts with customers. Orange Polska started using them last summer, but only 5,000. customers.

– We only increase prices by 4%. although the Central Statistical Office announced that the average annual inflation was 14.4%. This means that the monthly subscription fee will be higher from PLN 2.40 to PLN 5.90. We started informing customers about the increase from the beginning of June. The new prices will be valid from July 12. This year, we will not change prices due to inflation to other customers – described Wojciech Jabczyński, spokesman for Orange Polska, to Wirtualnemedia.pl.

The Communication Department of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection told us that A single complaint in this regard was sent against Orange Polska and T-Mobile.

The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection is checking inflation increases

In November 2022, the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection started explanatory proceedings regarding inflation clauses. In addition to Vectra, Multimedia Polska and Orange Polska, it applies to T-Mobile Polska and P4, the operator of the Play network.

– The provisions used in contracts must be clear, precise and understandable to the average consumer. It is important that consumers know the rules on the basis of which services are to be provided under a fixed-term contract and are aware of the price they will pay for telecommunications services. Clauses introduced into contracts by mobile operators, which allow them to increase prices by the level of inflation, will be checked by us for their abusive nature and violation of the collective interests of consumers, announced Tomasz Chróstny, President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

In response to questions from Wirtualnemedia.pl, the Office’s Communication Department stated that So far, no allegations have been made regarding the use of inflation clauses.

Vectra punished for a raise from years ago

At the beginning of last year The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection imposed a fine of PLN 22.23 million on Vectra for unilateral changes to contracts from 3-4 years ago, based on which the company increased its TV and Internet fees.

– The entrepreneur should honor the contract concluded with the consumer both in terms of content and terms of service provision. The contracts with Vectra concluded for an indefinite period did not have a clause specifying the criteria and scope of possible changes. This is necessary so that consumers can predict in what situations unilateral changes may be introduced, e.g. when the price of the service may increase – explained Tomasz Chróstny.

Vectra announced that it would appeal against the fine to court. – Regulating the issue of indexation in an unambiguous and clear manner will contribute to increasing the protection of consumer rights in Poland. He has already spoken positively about such solutions, including: Court of Justice of the European Union. It is also a way for customers to avoid sudden changes in the prices of these services in the future – Justyna Grzelak, PR manager of the company, explained to us.