Vedolizumab and ustekinumab in pregnant women

#Vedolizumab #ustekinumab #pregnant #women

Context and objectives

Few data on the consequences of prenatal exposure to vedolizumab and ustekinumab are available. We aimed to compare the safety of vedolizumab and ustekinumab to anti-TNF agents in pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Method

Using national data from the EPI-MERES registry, we identified pregnancies in women with IBD in France exposed to anti-TNF, vedolizumab and ustekinumab between 2014 and 2021. We compared pregnancy outcomes and complications in their offspring depending on exposure to treatment during pregnancy. We applied a propensity score matching method for maternal, IBD, and pregnancy characteristics.

Results

398 pregnancies exposed to vedolizumab were compared to 1,592 pregnancies exposed to anti-TNF agents; 464 pregnancies exposed to ustekinumab were compared to 1,856 pregnancies exposed to anti-TNF agents.

Overall, compared to TNF blockers, neither vedolizumab nor ustekinumab was associated with an increased risk of abortion, cesarean section, stillbirth, premature birth, serious infections, malignancies or congenital anomalies in children.

However, women exposed to ustekinumab had an increased risk of births of small-for-gestational-age children.

Conclusion

Overall, the safety of vedolizumab and ustekinumab compared to anti-TNF use during pregnancy is reassuring. Further studies are needed to confirm these results.

