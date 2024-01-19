Vegan recipes for weight loss | BUNTE.de

#Vegan #recipes #weight #loss #BUNTE.de

Sylwia Ernesto 19/01/2024, 09:16 Uhr

Lose weight healthily and permanently? If you want to cut a good figure in the long term, you are well advised to eat a purely plant-based diet. We’ll show you vegan recipes.

Many people struggle with their weight and shape. We try to get the body in shape with exercise and diet. Unfortunately, the health aspect is often forgotten. In order to maintain the weight you have worked hard for, you need healthy eating habits. We’ll show you how a vegan diet makes losing weight easier and can beat the yo-yo effect.

Losing weight vegan – is that even possible?

Pointless diets, starvation and counting calories – this is what your previous attempts to lose weight might have looked like. This is now an end, because with a vegan diet the kilos will fall off by themselves – well almost.

As with any diet, it is important to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Unfortunately, vegan pizza, fast food or chocolate are counterproductive.

Several studies prove that a purely plant-based diet can have a positive effect on our health, weight loss behavior and metabolism. Accordingly, plant proteins can reduce body fat percentage and weight and regulate insulin levels.

A large study from Harvard University observed people’s eating habits for 20 years. The result showed that those who ate a plant-based diet gained less weight than the others in the years measured.

Children also benefit from a balanced plant-based diet when done correctly, as this study proves. Whole grain products, legumes, nuts, lots of vegetables and fruit have a positive effect on us and should therefore be consumed increasingly at every age.

Because when animal products and especially fats such as cheese, meat or quark are eliminated, we replace them with healthier alternatives.

A purely plant-based diet can help us feel fitter and more agile, have more energy during the day and be more motivated to exercise. Losing weight vegan is not a diet, it is a long-term change in your diet and will automatically lead to you losing a few kilos. As with all forms of nutrition, it depends on your calorie needs and staying in a calorie deficit.

Vegan is not automatically healthy

Vegan foods are perceived as particularly healthy, but unfortunately this is not always the case: chocolate, chips, pizza, burgers and the like are not part of our menu (or only a small part of them).

Anyone who follows a balanced vegan diet relies on whole grain products, legumes, seeds, nuts, grains, potatoes, and lots of fresh (green) vegetables and fruit. We can eat enough of it and we don’t need to count calories. At the same time, we supply our body with important nutrients and do something good for it.

Some foods can be wonderfully combined with each other and thus develop better bioavailability of nutrients in the body. This means that they are easier and easier to absorb. For example, always combine foods containing iron with vitamin C, because then the iron is automatically better absorbed by the body.

Your main meal components should be vegetables: broccoli, spinach, kale, zucchini, eggplant, lettuce, beets, potatoes and collard greens. Protein-rich foods such as tofu, seitan or chickpeas go well with this. If you then add healthy fats such as avocado or linseed oil, you have basically done everything right and can really enjoy it.

If you are preparing a delicious salad, you can use couscous or quinoa, buckwheat or millet. All of this can be topped with seeds such as sunflower seeds, nuts, sprouts or chia and linseeds. There are a lot of healthy foods that provide us with important minerals, trace elements, vitamins and antioxidants. It can look colorful on your plate. The more colorful and fresh, the better.

With a wholesome vegan diet, we consume a lot of fiber and should therefore always drink enough. Preferably water or unsweetened tea.

Losing weight vegan – what is taboo?

As just described, not all foods are healthy. If you want to lose weight vegan, you should eliminate the following foods from your diet: vegan meat substitutes or cheese alternatives, alcohol, sweets, fast food, fried and heavily processed foods. Vegan spreads also often contain a lot of sugar or other sweeteners. The list of ingredients gives you a good insight into which items are good for you and which are vegan but not healthy.

As with any diet, the aim here is to avoid unhealthy foods.

Losing weight vegan has its advantages

When animal foods and products are eliminated, our body thanks us. Animal fat and calories can promote numerous diseases and have a negative impact on our health.

Plant-based foods, on the other hand, promote, among other things, intestinal health (thanks to the high amount of fiber), blood values, can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, keep cholesterol and insulin levels constant and cover a large number of important and essential nutrients. Only vitamin B12, which is essential for survival, should be taken externally. But this applies to all forms of nutrition. Supplementation of vitamin D3 in combination with K2 is also recommended.

Delicious recipes to get you started

