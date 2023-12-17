Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK

#Vegetable #prevents #tumor #formation #heart #problems

Okra is a very common food in the typical cuisine of Minas Gerais and Bahia, with traditional dishes such as chicken with okra and caruru. With a green color, it has a cylindrical shape with a smooth or rough surface. The flavor is quite mild, slightly sweet and combines well with other spicier ingredients. But, because it has a viscous texture (the famous “drool”), some people avoid this food.

This vegetable is a source of fiber, vitamin A, C, B6, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, sodium and potassium. Furthermore, okra is low in calories — there are around 22 kcal in 100 g of cooked food — it is also rich in water and also contains a small amount of protein (1.8 g).

This combination of nutrients means that regular consumption of okra contributes to health and even prevents some diseases. See benefit details.

1. Prevents heart problems

Okra is a source of fiber and it plays an important role in controlling cholesterol and triglycerides, which are risk factors for heart problems. In addition to reducing the absorption of these lipids, the fibers present in okra also form a gel that binds to bile acids in the intestine and increases excretion in the feces, reducing their reabsorption by the body.

The presence of potassium, in turn, interferes with the health of the cardiovascular system by controlling blood pressure. Furthermore, this food contains polyphenols, which improve heart health, reduce the risk of blood clots and oxidative damage in the body. A study carried out by the University of Barcelona showed that people who consumed foods with these substances had a lower risk of developing heart disease.

2. Helps with blood sugar control

Once again, the fibers in okra provide benefits to the body, as they contribute to blood sugar control. It is known that a diet rich in fiber helps to reduce the absorption of glucose in the intestine, which is a complementary strategy in the treatment of people with diabetes.

3. It’s good for the intestine

In 100 g of okra there are 2.5 g of fiber. It is recommended that adults consume 25 g of fiber per day. Therefore, eating food together with other vegetables, cereals and fruits with fiber improves bowel function and prevents constipation.

4. Improves bone health

Consuming okra helps to strengthen bones and prevent fractures because it is a source of vitamin K. Furthermore, this food contains minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus and copper, which are important for bone and tooth formation.

5. It’s good for the brain

As it is a food with fatty acids, B vitamins, magnesium, zinc, in addition to being an antioxidant food, okra also helps with memory and learning. It is known that it can help reduce anxiety, symptoms of depression and the brain’s inflammatory response.

6. Increases satiety

Okra is rich in fiber, which increases the feeling of satiety and makes hunger take longer to arrive. Therefore, consuming this vegetable helps maintain weight, as it is also low in calories.

7. Strengthens immunity

As it contains vitamin C, it contributes to strengthening the immune system, as it stimulates the production of the body’s defense cells. This way, the body is better prepared to fight infections. In 100 g of cooked food there is around 16 mg of this vitamin.

8. Improves vision

Okra contains vitamin A and is therefore good for your vision, prevents eye problems and protects the cornea. A lack of this vitamin causes eye changes and diseases such as macular degeneration and, in extreme cases, vision loss.

9. It is recommended for pregnant women

Okra contains folic acid which is an important nutrient for pregnant women. This is because it reduces the risk of a neural tube defect, which affects the developing baby’s brain and spine. In 100 g of food there are 46 µg.

Benefit under study

– Can prevent cancer: okra has a protein called lectin that reduces the risk of cancer cell growth. Research carried out in test tubes showed that this substance can prevent the growth of breast cancer by up to 63%.

A study carried out on guinea pigs showed that okra can be effective in cases of melanoma (a type of skin cancer). However, no human studies have yet been carried out to prove these benefits.

Does water with okra have any benefits?

You’ve probably heard that water with okra helps you lose weight or cures diabetes. However, the Brazilian Diabetes Society even issued a statement saying that this treatment alternative was not valid and without scientific proof. According to the entity, this practice cannot replace conventional treatments with medications and healthy habits. Furthermore, there is no scientific proof that water with okra helps you lose weight.

Forms of consumption

Okra should preferably be consumed in cooked, roasted or grilled preparations. It is recommended to avoid fried preparation. It is an ingredient used in typical dishes such as chicken with okra, caruru (okra stew with shrimp) and pork ribs.

But it can also be added when preparing cold salads with tomatoes, for example. Another way is to sauté it with tomatoes and onions. For those who like to innovate in the kitchen, okra can be part of soups, risottos, farofas and accompanied by rice and fish. In Africa, okra leaves, shoots and flowers are also consumed.

A tip for those who don’t like the “drool” of okra: avoid chopping it so that it doesn’t release this type of gel. To avoid this risk, you can also soak the okra in lemon juice. When buying okra, it is important to choose a vegetable that is firm to the touch and avoid those that are very wrinkled and dark at the edges.

Risks and contraindications

People who are prone to kidney stones should consume it in moderation. Okra has a substance called oxalate, which facilitates the formation of these kidney stones and consumption of this vegetable tends to worsen the problem. As it is rich in vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting, individuals who take anticoagulants should also not exaggerate their consumption. of okra without medical advice.

Sources: Larissa Gavioli, nutritionist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês; Ana Paula Pereira, Nutrition coordinator at Casa de Saúde São José; Thais Helena Antonelli, nutritionist at Sepaco Hospital; Carolina Angelina Martins, nutritionist at Moriah Hospital; and Bruna Mambrini, nutritionist at Clínica NutriCilla.

Technical review: Thais Helena Antonelli

Credits: UOL.