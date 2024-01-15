VeloBank will change ownership. There are concrete offers on the table

#VeloBank #change #ownership #concrete #offers #table

The sales process of VeloBank is entering a decisive phase. This is an institution that was established during last year’s compulsory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank controlled by Leszek Czarnecki.

However, the portfolio of Swiss franc loans was excluded, which significantly increased the attractiveness of his business.

Today is the deadline for investors who want to take over the 9th bank on the Polish market.

“The Bank Guarantee Fund has received binding offers to purchase VeloBank and is starting to analyze them” – the fund said in response to questions from Business Insider Polska.

“The sale of the bank, which, in accordance with the plan and commitments to the European Commission, is to take place no later than the end of March this year, does not affect VeloBank’s customer service,” BFG representatives added.

They remind that the entire process of finding an investor “is closely monitored by representatives of the European Commission.

“The Fund remains in ongoing contact with them,” BFG representatives assure.

the last straight



Officially, the sale of VeloBank began half a year ago. BFG owns 51 percent. shares, and the rest belong to the Commercial Bank Protection System. However, the BFG deals the cards during the transaction and the institution headed by Piotr Tomaszewski will decide on the selection of the new investor.

The fund does not disclose how many offers there are, who submitted them and how much money investors are willing to spend to take over the bank.

Business Insider Polska was the first to reveal last year that non-binding offers to purchase VeloBank were submitted by two American private equity funds – Cerberus and JC Flowers. The richest Pole, Michał Sołowow, was also in the game.

However, it is not known whether all investors were tempted to put an offer on the table with a specific amount for the bank.

For BFG, the priority is to sell VeloBank to a new investor. However, the institution managed by Piotr Tomaszewski must squeeze as much money as possible from this transaction. Saving Leszek Czarnecki’s former business cost over PLN 10.3 billionof which the BFG provided almost PLN 6.9 billion, and the rest was provided by the largest commercial banks in Poland.

An alternative to the new owner option is to liquidate and sell the bank’s assets. This scenario comes into play if investor offers turn out to be too low and unacceptable for the fund. According to our interlocutors, liquidation is a last resort. However, it is in line with the requirements set by the European Commission – if no buyer is found, BFG must initiate liquidation procedures.

During the twelve months of its existence, the bank earned almost PLN 450 million net. In the third quarter of 2023 alone, it was PLN 89 million. The value of VeloBank’s assets exceeded PLN 46.5 billion at the end of September last year. The entity led by Adam Marciniak is also gradually rebuilding its capital, but the new investor will certainly have to add money to it to meet supervisory requirements.

Author: Bartek Godusławski, journalist of Business Insider Polska