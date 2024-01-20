Velvet – Celeb – Márk Lakatos finally revealed his real age

Márk Lakatos kept his age a secret for years, but now, during his vacation in Cuba, he finally revealed his real age.

Márk Lakatos, the renowned stylist and former TV personality, has been keeping his age a secret for a long time, but now he has finally pulled the veil off. Márk Lakatos, who is currently vacationing in Cuba, made a surprising announcement: he is actually not as old as the world thinks he is, but two years older.

My age is also wrong in Wikipedia, which of course I was happy about, because the author wrote less

– began the social media post of Lakatos, who decided to put an end to this secrecy in connection with his birthday celebration.

During the vacation, Márk Lakatos experienced things that made him realize: it’s time to stop being secretive about his age.

“The point is, it’s time to end this innocent but unnecessary game with my age. I turned 49 yesterday. The preparation for the 50th has begun, at all levels,” admitted Márk Lakatos, who, knowing him, will presumably celebrate that certain round birthday next year with a huge party.

(Cover photo: Márk Lakatos. Photo: Réka Szabó/Index)

Karik in Kochi stole Modi's heart; In the morning, the police, after securing duty, went to Delhi as a group Narendra Modi | Tender Coconut | malayalam news | Manorama News | News In Malayalam | Malayala Manorama Online News | Malayalam Manorama | Malayalam news | Manorama News Manorama Online | PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit
Posted on
Patrick Kicken: Gerard Ekdom goes to Radio Veronica so Rob Stenders stays
Posted on
YB, FCZ, FCB: This is something to talk about when the Super League restarts
Posted on
"The next vaccine will not arise from chance, but from policies that change the productive system"
Posted on
