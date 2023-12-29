Venezuela announces military exercise and accuses the United Kingdom of “hostile provocation” by ship off the coast of Guyana

#Venezuela #announces #military #exercise #accuses #United #Kingdom #hostile #provocation #ship #coast #Guyana

(CNN Spanish) –– The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Thursday that he ordered a joint defensive action in response to what he called a “provocation by the United Kingdom” after the BBC initially reported, citing the British Ministry of Defense, that a patrol vessel off the coast of Guyana.

“That is why I have ordered the activation of a joint action of the entire Bolivarian national military armed force on the eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, on the Atlantic facade, a joint action of a defensive nature in response to the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against the peace and the sovereignty of our country,” said Maduro during the end-of-year greeting ceremony for the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

Venezuela’s reaction follows a BBC report on Sunday in which it indicated, citing the Ministry of Defence, that the UK was preparing to “send a warship to Guyana in a show of old-fashioned diplomatic and military support.” British colony”.

HMS Trent, a British Navy patrol vessel, the BBC added, will visit Guyana, “a regional ally and Commonwealth partner, later this month as part of a series of engagements in the region during its patrol duty deployment in the Atlantic”. The UK Ministry of Defense confirmed this statement to CNN in London.

Maduró described the Venezuelan response as “General Domingo Sifonte joint military action” in honor of the general that Maduro considers a hero of Guyana Esequiba and to whom, in addition, tribute will be paid in January “by bringing his remains to rest definitively in the pantheon of the heroes of Venezuela”.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry published a statement rejecting the arrival of the British ship and warned the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) that the actions contradict the understanding agreed on December 14 between Venezuela and Guyana.

“The presence of the military ship is extremely serious, since it is accompanied by statements by political and military spokesmen of the person who served as the looter of Guyana Esequiba, who insists on interfering in said controversy,” the statement says.

The meeting that took place on December 14 between the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines closed with the commitment to maintain diplomatic channels as the only way to resolve the conflict, and the 11-point agreement was established signed by the parties and the mediators of both countries.

“Venezuela urges the Guyanese authorities to take immediate measures for the withdrawal of the ship HMS Trent, and to refrain from continuing to involve military powers in the territorial controversy,” the statement states.

CNN is attempting to contact the UK Ministry of Defense over reports that Venezuelan military personnel will take part in military exercises in the Gulf of Paria in response to the deployment of HMS Trent to Guyana.

Osmary Hernández contributed to this report.