Venezuela has extradited Fat Leonardo, who defrauded millions of dollars, to the United States

2023. december 21. – 07:06

Leonard Glenn Francis – Photo: AFP

The perpetrator of one of the biggest fraud scandals in the history of the US military, Fat Leonard, a Malaysian businessman known as Kövér Leonard, defrauded the US Navy of millions of dollars for more than a decade. Leonard Glenn Francis has now been handed over to the US authorities as part of a prisoner swap with Venezuela, in exchange for the release of ten US citizens held in Venezuela, reports the BBC based on a statement from the White House.

Leonard Glenn Francis committed a $35 million (HUF 12 billion) fraud against the US Navy, thus organizing one of the biggest corruption scandals in the country’s military history, which involved more than twenty US Navy officials. Prosecutors say he used his Singapore-based naval ship servicing business to defraud the US Navy while bribing US officers with cash and gifts.

The businessman was first arrested in 2013, but escaped from US custody in 2022 and was captured by Venezuelan authorities a few weeks later when he tried to board a flight from Venezuela to Russia. He was under house arrest in Venezuela until now.

As part of the prisoner exchange, the United States released Alex Saab, an adviser to the Venezuelan president.

