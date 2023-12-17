Venezuela is not perfect but it is the most impressive country I have visited

#Venezuela #perfect #impressive #country #visited

The traveler from Manchester, United Kingdom, Patrick, was in Venezuela visiting all the states, which he set as a goal from the beginning.

Through his digital platforms, he shared a publication entitled “Venezuela is NOT perfect”, where he expressed each of the experiences he lived during his stay in the Venezuelan country.

Likewise, he explained that despite the difficulties he may have encountered, Venezuela is his favorite country and added “in addition to being the most naturally impressive country I have ever been to, there is a certain feeling of happiness, fun and solidarity that seems only the Venezuelan people can create.

“It’s impossible to sum up my love for this place and what my experience was like there in one title (the best way to understand would probably be to watch all my videos) but I can confirm that all foreigners who come here go through the same thing,” he said.

And he also expressed: “So we have to stop associating when a tourist enjoys Venezuela with “propaganda” trying to convince the world that the country is a utopia and everything is perfect. They are VERY different things.”

He also highlighted the kindness and good treatment he was surrounded by in the country.