Venezuela launches military drills in response to British warship near Guyana

Maduro said he was launching “joint actions of a defensive nature in response to the United Kingdom’s provocation and threat to peace and the sovereignty of our country.”

Britain said on Sunday it would send the HMS Trent patrol ship to the former British colony of Guyana as a territorial dispute with neighboring Venezuela over the oil-rich Essequibo region continues.

A source in Guyana’s foreign ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP the ship was due to arrive on Friday and will be in its territorial waters for less than a week before taking part in military exercises on the high seas. The ship will not approach Georgetown.

A television broadcast of Maduro’s announcement showed fighter jets, patrol boats and other vessels taking part in Venezuelan exercises.

Earlier, the Venezuelan government asked Guyana to “immediately take steps to remove the HMS Trent and refrain from involving military forces in the territorial dispute.”

