Venezuelan Ismael Barroso has a date with history in Las Vegas (+Details)

#Venezuelan #Ismael #Barroso #date #history #Las #Vegas #Details

Venezuelan boxing is not experiencing one of its best timesSuch is the case that the country does not currently have world champions, however little by little it is showing signs, there are several fighters who remain in this fight to win a world belt and others want to recover the glory that they once held in their hands, such is the case of experienced catcher Ismael Barroso.

And the 40-year-old fighter returns to the ropes this Saturday, January 6, this time in Las Vegas, Nevada, to face the British Ohara Davies, a 12-round fight for the interim super lightweight belt of the World Association of Boxing (WBA).

The fight between Barroso and Davies was scheduled for December 2, it was going to be part of the main card of the fight between Óscar Duarte and Ryan García. An eye injury prevented Davies from leaving the United Kingdom, and it will now be the lead-up to the junior middleweight main event between Vergil Ortiz and Frederick Lawson.

The fighter from El Tigre, Anzoátegui state, wants to be interim champion again. He achieved it in 2015, in the lightweight category, after beating Kevin Mitchell. In the next fight he would be left without a belt after losing to Anthony Crolla.

That is why he now has a date with history, since if he comes out with his hand raised in this fray he will become champion at 40 years old and will have the possibility of getting revenge for the belt that the American Rolando Romero took from him.

“Davies is a young, strong fighter, who comes to win just like me, but we have extensive experience and we have fought with very good boxers at the world level and I have God who has given me the strength. They underestimate my age and think that I am old Yes, I am 40 years old, but if I have them in front of me I tell them: ‘come and stand in front of Barroso and try to beat him, and when you beat Barroso, then you can talk about me,” said the Venezuelan in the preview of the duel.

Barroso arrives with a record of 24-4-2, 22 wins have come by way of dreams and he will not have an easy time with Davies at the helm who, at 31 years old and with a record of 25-2, will demand a lot physically from the oriental.