Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo was relegated with Santos, but the three-time Libertadores champion signed him for 2024 | Brazilian

#Venezuelan #Yeferson #Soteldo #relegated #Santos #threetime #Libertadores #champion #signed #Brazilian

The Venezuelan star, Yeferson Soteldo, suffered a hard setback when he was relegated with Santos, but now he left the ‘Peixe’ to play for the three-time Copa Libertadores champions.

Yeferson Soteldo will be a new Gremio player for the 2024 season. | Twitter Santos

In the midst of the transfer market that is developing in South America and Europe, the future of Yeferson Soteldo after descending the Second Division of Brazil with Santos FC. The Venezuelan attacker was chosen as the best of the Alvinegro team, which is why several Brazilian clubs were interested in the 26-year-old footballer.

After several conversations between both clubs, an agreement was reached between Santos and Gremio so that the Venezuelan attacker continues to face the First Division with a three-time Copa Libertadores champion. The deal remained as a loan for one season, knowing that his contract with the Alvinegros is until 2027.

Let us remember, that Gremio was three-time champion of the great Conmebol competition (1983, 1995 and 2017)and in this 2024 edition it will face the respective group stage.

Yeferson Soteldo was announced as a new Gremio player.

“Soteldo is the first addition for 2024. The athlete arrives on loan from Santos for one season. At 26 years old, he will be the first Venezuelan to defend the Inmortal colors. Welcome!”Gremio wrote on his social networks.

In the description of the footballer, Gremio specified: “In Venezuela he attracted attention for his ability. He shone in his country’s national team and stood out in Libertadores 2020. He is 26 years old, is ambidextrous and is 1.60 m tall!“.

What is the market value of Yeferson Soteldo?

According to the “Transfermarkt” portal, Yeferson Soteldo has a market value of 5 million euros at 26 years of age. His highest figure was 10 million in the 2019 season.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel