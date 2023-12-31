Venice will ban groups of more than 25 people

The maximum of 25 people would amount to ‘half of the passengers on a tourist bus’, according to a statement from the city.

The measure is said to be intended to improve the management of groups in the historic center of Venice. The new rule takes effect on June 1.

In addition to banning large groups, the city also prohibits visitors from using loudspeakers or speakers. The loudspeakers would cause nuisance and confusion.

In September it was announced that tourists would have to pay 5 euros to walk through Venice on busy days. This concerns busy weekends and public holidays, together accounting for about thirty days in 2024.

The new rules are part of Venice’s plans to combat mass tourism. The city’s website says the measures are intended to improve and better manage tourism in Venice, “ensuring a greater balance between the needs of those who live in the city and those who come to visit.”

