Vente Venezuela affirms that it will be demonstrated that Machado “fully enjoys his political rights”

#Vente #Venezuela #affirms #demonstrated #Machado #fully #enjoys #political #rights

EFE Photo

He broken led by the opposition María Corina Machado, Vente Venezuela, assured this Saturday that, with the appeal filed by the former deputy before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), it will be legally demonstrated that the anti-Chavista leader “fully enjoys her political rights” and that “is not disabled.”

In a statement, the group indicated that on Friday, when the deadline for politicians disqualified from competing for elected positions to request a review of their cases expired, Machado presented to the TSJ a “claim action against the de facto avenue” with a “precautionary protection”, since – he assured – there is no administrative procedure for that purpose against him.

He explained that the appeal “intends to nullify the de facto route expressed to a third party by an official of the Comptroller General of the Republic, which indicates that María Corina Machado would be disqualified from exercising her political rights.”

“Such irregular way of acting, without due process, without administrative act that expressly declares the disqualification and with manifest incompetence of said official, makes it evident that María Corina Machado is not disqualified,” he said.

The decision of the Comptroller General’s Office, which in 2015 disqualified Machado for one year, to apply this measure against him for a total of 15 years, was known in June through the dissident deputy of the majority opposition José Brito, who had requested to the institution information about the status of the anti-Chavista.

Vente Venezuela assured that this “claim action” is “within the framework of a complex national and international negotiation process, whose fundamental purpose is to achieve the guarantees and conditions essential to have free and transparent presidential elections in 2024.”

“Machado has been emphatic that he will do everything necessary to achieve the transition to democracy through free presidential elections in 2024. Now it is up to (president) Nicolás Maduro to fulfill the commitments he made in the Barbados Agreement,” he added. the match.

Machado, without notifying the media and after days avoiding answering whether he would go to the Supreme Court, chose at the last minute to adhere to the disqualification review process agreed upon by the Maduro government and the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD). ), through the negotiation process, resumed in October in Barbados.

Machado swept the opposition primaries on October 22, when he received 92.35% of the votes, so he hopes to compete in the elections in the second half of next year against Chavismo, whose candidate has not been made official.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!