Verbal agreement with Swiss defense ace

By: Jannek Ringen, Korbinian Kothny, Sascha Mehr

Eintracht Frankfurt is apparently planning several new additions in the winter. Who will sports director Markus Krösche bring to the Main and who will leave the club?

Update from January 4th, 3:43 p.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt’s interest in Aurele Amenda was reported for the first time on Wednesday. Sky is now saying that the SGE has verbally agreed with the central defender from Young Boys Bern on a contract until 2028 plus another year as an option. In addition, Christoph Spycher, sports director of the Swiss club, is already looking for a replacement.

Aurele Amenda (r.) before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt? © IMAGO/MB Media

Update from January 4th, 10:05 a.m.: While Rafiu Durosinmi’s transfer remains in limbo, Arnaud Kalimuendo appears to be emerging as a serious candidate for the striker position. The French paper The team reports that Eintracht is said to have made an offer of 20 million euros plus bonuses to Stade Rennes.

Also Florian Plettenberg from Sky confirmed the SGE’s interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman. According to him, he is a “serious option” for Markus Krösche and his team. In the current season he has three goals in 15 appearances in Ligue 1.

Arnaud Kalimuendo is a hot candidate at Eintracht Frankfurt. © IMAGO / MAXPPP

Update from January 3rd, 5:05 p.m.: According to information from the French broadcaster RMC Sport Eintracht Frankfurt continues to show interest in Hugo Ekitike. The SGE tried to sign the attacker from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but a transfer did not materialize. The talent has a difficult time at PSG and hasn’t even made it into the squad for many weeks under head coach Luis Enrique.

Update from January 3rd, 3:39 p.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt continues to build the squad of the future. On Wednesday, the Bundesliga club signed U21 international Nathaniel Brown from second division club 1. FC Nürnberg, who will, however, still play for the Franconians on loan until the end of this season. The 20-year-old will receive a long-term contract with the Hessians until the summer of 2029.

Brown can play both on the left side of defense and in midfield. The German-American has so far played 24 second division games for the club and four appearances for the German U21 team. “With his dynamism, he fits our requirements profile perfectly and we are very pleased that he will strengthen us from next season,” said Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung about the new addition.

Nathaniel Brown is moving to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. © IMAGO/Sportfoto Zink / Daniel Marr

Swiss talent next newcomer?

First report from January 2nd: Frankfurt – Transfer rumors are simmering during the Bundesliga’s winter break. Due to the sales of Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain) and Jesper Lindström (SSC Napoli), Eintracht Frankfurt has around 130 million euros, which sports director Markus Krösche can use for new players. But there will also be departures from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt is pushing ahead with squad planning

According to information from the online portal fussball.news The SGE is courting Aurele Amenda, who is under contract with Young Boy Bern in Switzerland. Contact between the two clubs and the players’ side is said to have intensified in the past few days. Markus Krösche really wants to bring the young central defender to the Main in order to give head coach Dino Toppmöller more options in defense.

Bern would like to keep the 20-year-old until the end of the season. If sporting director Christoph Spycher, a former player at Eintracht Frankfurt, finds a replacement in the winter, the 20-year-old is likely to leave the club with immediate effect. The SGE is therefore also dependent on whether Young Boys Bern finds what it is looking for.

Aurele Amenda started playing football at FC Etoile Biel and then moved to Young Boys Bern. There he went through the entire youth department and became a professional at the beginning of January 2022. In the current season he has played ten games in the Swiss Super League and four appearances in the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt is courting young central defenders

Its market value shot up from 25,000 euros to five million euros within a year – and the trend is rising. Amenda has immense potential and has what it takes to gain a foothold in the German Bundesliga. It is unclear how high the transfer fee that Bern would demand for the central defender would be.

The 20-year-old’s strengths include tackles, clean play structure and precise long passes. Eintracht Frankfurt has until the end of January to sign the current Switzerland U21 international player, then the transfer market will close again. (smr)