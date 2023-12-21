Verde Valle is paralyzed, it is not to Fernando Gago’s taste and he would leave Chivas

Fernando Yours came to Chivas to continue the project that started Veljko Paunovic. Although it seems that the end of a project in football is when the coach leaves the club. It must be clarified that there are others who go to finish a process and let another colleague continue it. Something that made clear André Jardine after winning the league title with America. Recognizing his predecessor as one of the minds behind the success.

In this case Fernando Hierro He has been known for not getting into unnecessary controversies. Avoiding exposing yourself too much and dedicating yourself to day-to-day work with the red and white team. So within Gago’s start in Jalisco, there has been talk that a player is no longer included in plans for the current squad. According to Jesús Hernández, said footballer was notified that he does not fit into the taste of the new coach.

We are talking about Ángel Zaldivarwho finished his loan with the Atlético of San Luis to be a red and white addition. However, it seems that an accommodation will have to be found for the forward for the current Transfer Market. Well, this would be the first start in Chivas due to the coach’s analysis. In this case it will be necessary to see if they see him favorably within the Potosí club.

Gago begins the cleanup in Verde Valle

We will see what other players would leave Chivas in the following days. Well, it is clear that the preseason is just around the corner. And the team needs to have the squad with which the Clausura 2024 will be played. Therefore, the board and coaching staff have a race against time. Where intelligence and patience will be key to not falling into panic transfers.

