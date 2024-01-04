Vergara finally gets the money, the salary that awaits Vela in Chivas

#Vergara #finally #money #salary #awaits #Vela #Chivas

January 3, 2024 · 11:28 p.m.

The Chivas de Guadalajara board continues to analyze and work to reinforce the current squad, after the departures that have occurred and those that are expected to leave, as is the case of 26-year-old forward Alexis Vega, who after his controversies , his lack of commitment and injuries have taken a backseat.

Now after the MLS star, the 34-year-old Mexican forward Carlos Vela, has decided to leave his team LAFC to try new things, it began to be rumored that Chivas, being his first team and where he began his soccer career, would be a great possibility that he will return to the Guadalajara club after a great career in Europe and the United States.

According to information from ESPN journalist Hector Huerta, it was announced that the owner of the Sacred Flock Amaury Vergara will take out the wallet to acquire the “Bombardero” as a star reinforcement for this 2024 season, paying the 3.5 million dollars he earns annually according to Salary Sport, this was said by the Spicy Soccer commentator.

What did the ESPN commentator say about Vela and Guadalajara?

Hector Huerta commented on this through his social networks: “#Chivas is going with an open wallet to sign Carlos Vela but he has no interest in coming to play in the @LigaBBVAMX or in the future returning to live in Mexico.

He does not like how the Liga MX is managed or the situation in the country.

“He has more offers outside of Mexico.”