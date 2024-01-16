very early treatment seems to be the key to lasting remission

#early #treatment #key #lasting #remission

Implementing antiretroviral treatment just four weeks after HIV infection could make it possible to control the virus in the long term after stopping treatment, suggest the results of a recent study communicated Tuesday by the Pasteur Institute.

“A window of opportunity exists”

These results, published last week in the British scientific publication Nature Communication, “reinforce the interest in early detection and treatment of people as early as possible” having contracted HIV, underlines Pasteur. Previous studies had shown the possibility of lasting remission for people living with HIV and having benefited from treatment started early and maintained for several years. When their antiretroviral treatment is interrupted , they were able to “control” the virus for sometimes more than 20 years. The researchers then hypothesized that treatment started early could promote this viral control, but this remained to be demonstrated.

In this new study, the scientists carried out their research on monkeys and compared the animals: one group received two years of treatment which started shortly after infection (in the acute phase), another two years of treatment which had started several months after infection (in the chronic phase), a group which had not received treatment. It appears that early treatment implemented within four weeks of infection “strongly promotes viral control after interruption of treatment“.

“Our study indicates the existence of a window of opportunity to promote remission of HIV infection“, commented Asier Sáez-Cirión, head of the Viral Reservoirs and Immune Control Unit at the Pasteur Institute, and co-senior author. Another lesson: early treatment maintained for two years optimizes the development of immune cells. “They acquire an effective memory against the virus, to eliminate it naturally during viral rebound after stopping treatment.“, selon Asier Sáez-Cirión.

“Starting treatment six months after infection – a time which shows a loss of effectiveness according to our study – is already considered very short compared to what is currently happening in the clinic, where most people with HIV start their treatment. years after infection due to late detection“, underlined Roger Le Grand, director of the IDMIT (Infectious Diseases Models for Innovative Therapies) infrastructure and co-senior author of the study.