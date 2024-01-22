Very expensive new Apple headset Vision Pro sold out

#expensive #Apple #headset #Vision #Pro #sold

January 22, 2024 Today at 5:03 PM

Demand for Apple’s new headset appears to be greater than expected. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro, a pair of expensive virtual and mixed reality glasses, started on Friday.

Pre-orders for Apple’s Vision Pro got off to a flying start on Friday. Those who ordered the new headset for virtual and mixed reality online soon saw the delivery period shift from February 2 to the period between March 8 and 15. Anyone who wanted to buy the device in the store had to find that the three variants were already sold out on the first day in many places.

Apple only sells the Vision Pro in the US for now. The cheapest version costs $3,499. Customers must use a recent iPhone or iPad to scan their head and provide a prescription for glasses if necessary. They receive a 30-minute demo in the store. As usual, Apple has no comment on the sale of new products. The headset is a complex product, which could lead to limited availability.

Analysts expect a slow start. David Vogt of UBS Group expects a delivery of 300,000 to 400,000 copies this year. That’s good for $1.4 billion in revenue, a limited amount for a company that achieved revenue of $383 billion last year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that 160,000 to 180,000 devices were sold last weekend, well above his initial estimates. Kuo does say that demand may have waned after the initial rush to buy the headsets.

In early testing, some users found the device too heavy. Another setback for Apple is that streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify and YouTube are not releasing apps specifically developed for the device for the time being.