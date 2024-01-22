Very expensive new Apple headset Vision Pro sold out

#expensive #Apple #headset #Vision #Pro #sold

January 22, 2024 Today at 5:03 PM

Demand for Apple’s new headset appears to be greater than expected. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro, a pair of expensive virtual and mixed reality glasses, started on Friday.

Pre-orders for Apple’s Vision Pro got off to a flying start on Friday. Those who ordered the new headset for virtual and mixed reality online soon saw the delivery period shift from February 2 to the period between March 8 and 15. Anyone who wanted to buy the device in the store had to find that the three variants were already sold out on the first day in many places.

Apple only sells the Vision Pro in the US for now. The cheapest version costs $3,499. Customers must use a recent iPhone or iPad to scan their head and provide a prescription for glasses if necessary. They receive a 30-minute demo in the store. As usual, Apple has no comment on the sale of new products. The headset is a complex product, which could lead to limited availability.

Analysts expect a slow start. David Vogt of UBS Group expects a delivery of 300,000 to 400,000 copies this year. That’s good for $1.4 billion in revenue, a limited amount for a company that achieved revenue of $383 billion last year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that 160,000 to 180,000 devices were sold last weekend, well above his initial estimates. Kuo does say that demand may have waned after the initial rush to buy the headsets.

In early testing, some users found the device too heavy. Another setback for Apple is that streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify and YouTube are not releasing apps specifically developed for the device for the time being.

Also Read:  Here is the complete Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Decrease in white… prices of chicken and eggs today, Monday 1/22/2024, for consumers and the stock exchange
Decrease in white… prices of chicken and eggs today, Monday 1/22/2024, for consumers and the stock exchange
Posted on
‘King Charles’ door is open for his son Harry’ | Royals
‘King Charles’ door is open for his son Harry’ | Royals
Posted on
AMMY IRAKO ANDRIAMAHAZOSOA – “The Church does not care about homosexual unions”
AMMY IRAKO ANDRIAMAHAZOSOA – “The Church does not care about homosexual unions”
Posted on
The message of love that Travis Kelce sent to Taylor Swift in the middle of the game against the Buffalo Bills
The message of love that Travis Kelce sent to Taylor Swift in the middle of the game against the Buffalo Bills
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News