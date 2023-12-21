Very rich family from Ambacht briefly penniless for TV program: ‘It’s shocking to us that you live like this’ | Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht

#rich #family #Ambacht #briefly #penniless #program #shocking #live #HendrikIdoAmbacht

A wealthy family from Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht was briefly seen on TV tonight in the controversial SBS program Steenrijk, Straatarm. In that program, two families, one family with very little money and one extremely wealthy family, exchange lives for a few days. “It is stressful if you constantly have to think in the supermarket; Does this fit within my budget?”

Annelieke Aardoom 20-12-23, 21:41 Last update: 20-12-23, 22:24

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access