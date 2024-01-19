Very shocking!! After returning from the clinic, clear blisters appeared all over my body. The doctor checked and found that I was infected with genital herpes! | TOJO NEWS

The doctor told an example that during this period he encountered many cases. People infected from beauty clinics

Tojo News reporter reported that Today’s page, what is P’Dent’s birth alley? Post a message via Facebook Telling the story of a beauty woman who contracted herpes from an unclean clinic, stating that

. . . Khun Jay stopped by to share Case . . .
Seriously, I usually find Genital Herpes (genital herpes infection) at the OPD all the time.
But lately I’ve encountered 3-4 cases in a row. There is no clear STI risk in the history, but the patient suspects it was caused by having had a Laser Bikini done.
I asked if it was possible. It’s definitely possible.
What the patient sees is Clinics that perform laser treatment use a spatula to apply cold gel that has already been applied to the genitals. Put it back in the cold gel jar again. Like this, you can contact for sure.
How to choose a beauty clinic carefully?
I love and care about everyone.
As for the method of treatment, it is posted below.

