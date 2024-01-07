Veterinarians from Segovia call it “unviable” to vaccinate 200,000 cattle on time

#Veterinarians #Segovia #call #unviable #vaccinate #cattle #time

The veterinarians of Segovia demand solutions from the Junta de Castilla y León because they feel “absolutely incapable” of complying with the instructions given by the General Directorate of Agricultural and Livestock Production regarding the development of vaccination against bluetongue disease in the province. This is expressed by the president of the Official College of these professionals, José Miguel Gil, who demands that the regional Administration “provide the human resources” to be able to carry out the campaign. Currently, the group available in Segovia among freely practicing veterinarians, members, the self-employed and those who work for companies is “insufficient,” insists the person in charge of the professional establishment.

The call they make to the Board is supported by the Council of Veterinarians of Castilla y León, which has echoed the Segovian claim. For his part, Gil argues that the regional government has already intervened on other occasions to alleviate problems such as the one posed by the vaccination that the cattle and sheep herds in the province have undergone. In this sense, the college president recalls that in other neighboring provinces, such as Ávila or Salamanca, the Ministry of Agriculture “has subcontracted” companies that have contributed to carrying out the sanitation of the farms involved.

“They have had the support of the Administration,” repeats José Miguel Gil, who urges the Executive of Castilla y León to provide the support that it has given to other territories, since the troops that the province has are around “between fifteen and twenty”.

Likewise, he clarifies that Segovian professionals “are not refusing” to carry out vaccination to protect cattle from bluetongue disease. The conditions that the General Directorate of Agricultural and Livestock Production has imposed on this occasion when designing the health program for the Segovia farms determine that the period to proceed with the immunization of the farms began this past January 1 and is extended until approximately the month of May. Hence, one of the options that the veterinary community requests to consider is that the vaccination period be extended or that the program be replanned.

In those five months, veterinarians show that they see it as “unfeasible” to vaccinate a total of about 200,000 cattle throughout the province. The calculations made by the Official College of Veterinarians to settle its request to the Castilian and Leonese Government indicate that in the territory of Segovia there are about 100,000 heads of cattle and the same number that make up the sheep herd. According to those same rules dictated by the general direction, vaccination is mandatory in a good part of the province.

There are very localized environments such as Riaza or Cuéllar that have not been affected by bluetongue disease, the veterinary community points out. However, this disease has been detected in livestock areas such as Santa María la Real de Nieva, El Espinar, Villacastín, Segovia or the mountains. José Miguel Gil specifies that the disease that we want to fight against with this inoculation campaign is not transmitted to humans, but there is a risk that it will spread through contagion among the cattle themselves. “For the movement of cattle, they have to be vaccinated,” asserts the president of the Official College of Veterinarians, who adds that this livestock farm has a commercial purpose.

In that fate that awaits the cows, chotos, calves, sheep and other livestock lies another of the arguments on which the group bases its claim to the Board. Gil explains the domino effect caused by “the problem with the census of veterinarians” available to carry out the vaccination in the stipulated time. And the fact is that the shortage of professionals would mean that the animals could not be vaccinated within the established period and, therefore, “the mechanism for the movement of livestock for sale would be hindered.” Therefore, livestock farmers are also affected.

This is also made known by the provincial secretary of the Agrarian Association of Young Farmers (Asaja), Pablo Rincón, who agrees with the Official College in drawing attention to the “shortage” of field veterinarians, who in themselves are usually already overloaded with work. The Segovian leader of the organization assures that “what is most worrying about the vaccination campaign against bluetongue is the impact on the profitability of farms.”

He fears that, if the resources are not increased, the headlines will incur considerable losses as cases of “abortions or pathologies” that make cattle sick and kill are reproduced. Likewise, Rincón shows his doubts about the effectiveness of immunization. “We are not sure that it has been achieved scientifically, so we are also talking about a health problem,” says the person in charge of Asaja in Segovia. Given this assessment, the president of the Official College of Veterinarians guarantees that the vaccine “is proven because there is experience with bluetongue”, which does not exempt it from the possibility that there may be isolated cases of side effects.

The demand to support health professionals in this campaign, supported by Asaja, also appeals to livestock farmers in that it is the owners of the farms who would have to bear the costs in fees. The person in charge of the agricultural organization in the province opens the range to place these amounts between 500 and 1,000 euros per farm. Pablo Rincón makes it clear that the association “is opposed” to the rancher having to pay for sanitation, since “in other autonomous communities it is assumed by the administrations.”

In this regard, the college president understands this position of the ranchers. “We defend them because we are aware that they have also recently gone through the problems of epizootic hemorrhagic disease.” These are expenses that add up and have an impact on profitability, as the general secretary of Asaja in the province fears.

The veterinarians warn that “the impossibility of executing the sanitary measures in the terms and within the deadline established by the regulations would bring considerable harm to the ranchers of Segovia in the form of immobilization of cattle or possible sanctions.” In line with the complaint of the Asaja leader, the professional group of these health workers considers that the Board’s decision represents “a comparative grievance”, since there are provinces in which the vaccinations have been free for farms.

For these reasons, the veterinary union calls the instruction of the general directorate belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock directed by Gerardo Dueñas (Vox) “unfair and wrong.” “There is still time to reconsider and plan the mandatory vaccination against bluetongue in a realistic way,” warn the free exercise professionals, who regret that the guidelines were adopted “unexpectedly and without other explanations.”