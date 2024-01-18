Veterinarians remember the importance of complying with deworming, vaccination and periodic checkups

#Veterinarians #remember #importance #complying #deworming #vaccination #periodic #checkups

The president of the Council of Schools of Castilla y León, Luciano Diez, highlights the importance of preventive plans in the protection of public health and the prevention of zoonoses.

Imagen: Freepik.

Within the framework of the celebration of San Antón’s Day, the veterinarians of Castilla y León took advantage of the occasion to highlight the relevance of prevention in public health, both for animals and people.

The festival of San Anton, known as the patron saint of animals, serves as a reminder for pet owners about the fundamental guidelines for proper pet ownership. Veterinary experts insist that compliance with the vaccination schedule is not only crucial for pets, but also for production animals.

The president of the College of Veterinarians of León and the Autonomous Council, Luciano Díez Díez, highlighted, as reported by the OCV, the importance of preventive plans in the protection of public health and the prevention of zoonoses. “Immunizing animals is not only an act of responsibility towards them, but also towards people,” he said.

Veterinarians, as experts in disease control in animal populations and responsible for supervising food safety, emphasize that animal vaccination plays a fundamental role in protecting human health and preventing transmission. of infectious diseases.

In addition to compliance with vaccination plans, emphasis is placed on the importance of adequate deworming and regular visits to the veterinary clinic for health checks, at least once a year.

Veterinarians emphasize the One Health concept, which recognizes the interconnection between animal health, human health and the environment. More than 75% of emerging diseases in people originate in animals, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing public health.

