Vezenkov may leave “Sacramento”

Alexander Vezenkov can leave “Sacramento”. The Bulgarian was brought to the “Kings” in the summer with high hopes after being voted the most valuable player in the Euroleague. The story of the Bulgarian star in the NBA began in a dream way – a lot of playing minutes for a rookie and a place in the main rotation of coach Mike Brown. But in the last few meetings, the coach of the “Kings” stopped relying on the native star. In the last game, lost by “Sacramento” 104:111 to “Charlotte”, Vezenkov did not appear on the floor – for the 3rd time in the last 4 games of the team from California.

In the USA, the actions of the coach of “Sacramento” Brown are counted as a sign that it is quite possible that he will give up on Vezenkov. And use him as a bargaining chip with NBA teams to get another player. Vezenkov is fighting for a spot in the Kings lineup with Chris Duarte, Keegan Murray, Alex Len and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

