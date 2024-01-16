VfB coach Hoeneß doesn’t want to play Guirassy games after Gladbach’s bankruptcy

#VfB #coach #Hoeneß #doesnt #play #Guirassy #games #Gladbachs #bankruptcy

By: Niklas Noack

Deniz Undav (l.) misses a huge opportunity for VfB to score early against Borussia Mönchengladbach. © Mika Volkmann/IMAGO

VfB Stuttgart lost at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Deniz Undav could not make Serhou Guirassy forget.

VfB coach Hoeneß doesn’t want to play the Guirassy game

Mönchengladbach/Stuttgart – The defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach revealed weaknesses in the Swabians. At BW24 Now read what Undav said about the absence of his strike partner and why coach Hoeneß doesn’t want to play the Guirassy game.

Despite all their efforts, VfB cut their teeth against Gladbach. The Foals started strongly and dominated the game from the start, while Stuttgart looked sleepy in the first half. You can read the details of this exciting encounter and much more in the article mentioned above.

The editor Niklas Noack wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked.