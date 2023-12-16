Viana: Teenager accused of witchcraft by his school management –

A 14-year-old teenager was accused of witchcraft by the management of the school where he studies, in the municipality of Viana, for having made a non-descript drawing inside the institution.

The information was provided by the National Children’s Institute (INAC) through the weekly report of the SOS-Criança service.

The report states that the child was found drawing a drawing in the school yard by the institution’s security officer who, in turn, sent the child to the directors of the educational complex.

The management understood that he was a witch child, which led to him being punished, leaving him locked, without clothes, inside a classroom, where he was left for two hours.

Meanwhile, with the intervention of the municipal director of Social Action and the Police of the municipality of Talatona, “it was possible to arrest the stepmother and the child temporarily taken in, until, with the intervention of the father, the mother could be located”, he said. .

