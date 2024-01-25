Viber with a new option, business and customers will talk for free

#Viber #option #business #customers #talk #free

Rakuten Viber – the leading platform for calls and messages in the country, announces the global launch of “Business Calls”. This is an option designed to improve communication between brands and their customers within the app.

Companies can create a new communication channel, allowing customers to make free international calls to their landline numbers directly through the platform, a unique service in the field of communication applications.

The new offering is a powerful tool for businesses across industries and is especially valuable for companies that operate call centers. In-app calls can be of various natures such as assistance with product enquiries, order tracking and after-sales service in the retail and supply sector. Banks can answer account enquiries, schedule appointments, manage transactions, offer financial advice and support, while pharmacies can help with prescription information, share information about branch schedules and provide advice on medicinal products.

Studies show that 91% of users prefer brands that offer a call or message option. Combined with the Business Messaging service, the new Business Calling functionality enhances and complements the current business communication suite of services provided by Rakuten Viber. Thus, the platform offers users the freedom to choose their preferred method of communication with a given brand, whether it is a call or a message.

The call to businesses option allows users to make calls seamlessly within Viber, eliminating the need to use other apps. This opens up additional opportunities for product sales during calls and facilitates instant processing of requests. As a result, customer complaints are reduced and brand reputation is improved. Early registrants have the option to create public business profiles with a built-in Business Calls button or add the option to their existing profiles in the app, allowing customers to easily find and call the business. Users can also start a call with a business directly from chat – for example, contact a courier to reroute a delivery after receiving a notification. Brands can include a Viber call link on their websites to make it even easier for customers to contact them.

All business calls will be free for customers regardless of their location. This is especially useful for servicing customers calling from abroad, such as a foreign tourist looking for information about their booking, or a local bank customer having problems with their credit card abroad. The service allows to strengthen the global reach of the brand, improve crisis management and establish a competitive advantage by providing free support calls for customers from anywhere in the world. Businesses can either choose a specific Rakuten Viber number or continue to use their existing call center number.

“Rakuten Viber was the first communication app to offer business messaging nine years ago, changing the way businesses connect with their customers. Since then, we’ve been developing a robust ecosystem for business messaging, and now we’re taking a significant step forward by bringing business conversations to the app, a unique proposition in the market,” says Christina Konstandake, Chief Revenue Officer at Rakuten Viber. “Being a super app means providing our users with a wide range of value-added services that meet their daily needs while offering brands more opportunities to connect with their customers. This innovation marks the next step in our global positioning as a super app,” she adds.

Viber Business Calls is now available for global integration. To use the option, brands can approach the official partners of Rakuten Viber or to

contact the Rakuten Viber team and learn how to get started. See more about “Business calls”. HERE.