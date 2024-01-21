Vibration in the stomach is said to trigger a feeling of satiety

#Vibration #stomach #trigger #feeling #satiety

Vibrations are intended to give the body the illusion of a full stomach and make losing weight easy. A study provides optimistic results, but there is a catch.

Swallow a small pill 20 minutes before eating and there will be no more chance of overeating and gaining weight. A new pill promises: losing weight made easy. Because you could come to this conclusion if you look at the results of a newly published study by Harvard University and MIT. The researchers are confident that the pill they have developed will provide a minimally invasive treatment for obesity. But it’s not quite that simple.

Losing weight: hype about injections and medication

A real hype has recently arisen around drugs with the names Ozempic and Trulicity. The highlight: The injections actually intended for type 2 diabetes cause a strong feeling of satiety. The disadvantage: They are actually not primarily intended for losing weight, they sometimes cause very unpleasant side effects and obviously have to be used throughout your life to have the full effect, otherwise the pounds will come back.

Experts also advise against so-called fat killers, such as Xenical, which only people who are very overweight should use and only under medical supervision. Also in trend are attempts to lose weight with insulin or with black cumin oil, fruit gums or a ketogenic diet.

Study: Weight loss pill relies on vibrations

A weight loss pill that researchers at Harvard University and engineers at MIT are developing uses a novel approach. This is equipped with a mini motor that vibrates in the stomach and thus addresses the stretch receptors, which sense when the stomach is bloated. As a result, based on the information reported, the brain thinks that the stomach is full – a quasi-artificial feeling of satiety occurs. In keeping with the mechanism of action, the developers call their device “VIBES” (Vibratory Ingestible BioElectronic Stimulator, in German: bioelectronic vibration stimulator for taking). “Vibes” in German also means “vibrations”. The authors recently published their findings in the scientific journal “Science Advances”.

The current version of the weight loss pill from Harvard and MIT is designed to vibrate for about 30 minutes after it reaches the stomach. However, researchers plan to explore the possibility of adapting it to remain in the stomach longer, where it could be turned on and off wirelessly as needed.

Their experiments with pigs were surprisingly effective. The researchers said on the MIT news website that the animals were given the pill 20 minutes before eating, and the release of hormones that signal satiety increased. In addition, the pigs consumed around 40 percent less food. The catch: The results probably cannot be transferred one-to-one to humans.

Lead author Shriya Srinivasan explains: “Someone who wants to lose weight or control their appetite could take the pill before every meal. This could be really interesting because it would be a way to minimize the side effects that we see with other pharmacological treatments. ” Costly and complex operations could sometimes be avoided.

Weight loss pill with motor: This is how the device works

When the pill, powered by a small battery, reaches the stomach, stomach acid dissolves a gelatinous membrane covering the capsule, closing the electronic circuit that in turn activates the vibration motor. It is built in such a way that it vibrates for around half an hour. According to the researchers, it is conceivable that it might be possible to switch them on and off wirelessly later. In the pigs, the pill was excreted after four to five days. They “showed no signs of constipation, perforation or other adverse effects while the pill was in their digestive tract.”

Shriya Srinivasan concludes: “For many populations, some of the most effective anti-obesity therapies are very expensive. On a large scale, our device could be manufactured at a fairly cost-effective price. I would like to see how this improves care and therapy for people globally would transform healthcare facilities that do not have access to some of the more sophisticated or expensive options available today.”