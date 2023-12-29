VICE Romania has announced that it will close after a presence on the market for over a decade

#VICE #Romania #announced #close #presence #market #decade

VICE Romania announced on Friday that it will close its newsroom and stop its activities after a 13-year presence on the Romanian market.

VICE NewsFoto: Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com

“The reasons for closing the newsroom in Romania are objective, they did not depend on us or our results. What depended on us was everything that happened over the years, from the end of 2010, when VICE appeared in Romania, until now. That’s why we’ve gathered below some of the dozens of voices that were heard on VICE Romania, so you can have access to the backstage as well”, notes VICE Romania in a message published on its website on Friday.

Although the VICE Romania editorial office did not provide reasons for closing the editorial office, it comes in the context in which the press in the United States wrote from the beginning of May this year that Vice Media Group is preparing to go bankrupt after years of rapid expansion in numerous markets , which ultimately proved unsustainable.

“Vice Media Group has engaged in an exhaustive evaluation of strategic alternatives and plans. The company, its board and stakeholders continue to focus on finding the best path forward for the company,” a Vice Media Group spokesman told at the time.

The rise of Vice has coincided with that of its defiant co-founder, journalist Shane Smith, who built a media empire from a single magazine in Canada.

The company officially filed for bankruptcy in the United States on May 15.

Also Read:  Recreational use of cannabis: a Moroccan collective calls for opening the debate

The move comes as a number of other media and tech companies in the United States have announced layoffs due to the state of the U.S. economy and the dramatic drop in advertising revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BuzzFeed Inc had announced on April 20 that it would shut down its news division, which had become known, like VICE, for its irreverent reporting and investigations.

PHOTO Article: © Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

major financial problems put you at risk
major financial problems put you at risk
Posted on
Active bonuses TODAY, December 29: how to receive subsidies from the Homeland in 5 steps? | how to receive Homeland Bonds | Why am I not getting the bonuses?
Active bonuses TODAY, December 29: how to receive subsidies from the Homeland in 5 steps? | how to receive Homeland Bonds | Why am I not getting the bonuses?
Posted on
the object that entered the country’s airspace was most likely a Russian missile
the object that entered the country’s airspace was most likely a Russian missile
Posted on
JUDO – KINGS’ CUP
JUDO – KINGS’ CUP
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News