VICE Romania has announced that it will close after a presence on the market for over a decade

VICE Romania announced on Friday that it will close its newsroom and stop its activities after a 13-year presence on the Romanian market.

“The reasons for closing the newsroom in Romania are objective, they did not depend on us or our results. What depended on us was everything that happened over the years, from the end of 2010, when VICE appeared in Romania, until now. That’s why we’ve gathered below some of the dozens of voices that were heard on VICE Romania, so you can have access to the backstage as well”, notes VICE Romania in a message published on its website on Friday.

Although the VICE Romania editorial office did not provide reasons for closing the editorial office, it comes in the context in which the press in the United States wrote from the beginning of May this year that Vice Media Group is preparing to go bankrupt after years of rapid expansion in numerous markets , which ultimately proved unsustainable.

“Vice Media Group has engaged in an exhaustive evaluation of strategic alternatives and plans. The company, its board and stakeholders continue to focus on finding the best path forward for the company,” a Vice Media Group spokesman told at the time.

The rise of Vice has coincided with that of its defiant co-founder, journalist Shane Smith, who built a media empire from a single magazine in Canada.

The company officially filed for bankruptcy in the United States on May 15.

The move comes as a number of other media and tech companies in the United States have announced layoffs due to the state of the U.S. economy and the dramatic drop in advertising revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BuzzFeed Inc had announced on April 20 that it would shut down its news division, which had become known, like VICE, for its irreverent reporting and investigations.

