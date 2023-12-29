#VICE #Romania #closing

2023 was a difficult year for the Romanian press. After the insolvency of Aleph News and the dismissals from Libertatea, comes the news of the closure of the publication Vice Romania.

VICE Romania is closing down. It is the announcement that ends a difficult year for the Romanian press. 2023 began with the insolvency of the smart news TV station, Aleph News, and culminated with the layoffs from the newspaper Libertatea, the first independent newspaper of the Romanian Revolution of 1989.

The company behind the publication, VICE Media Group, had been in decline since March 2018, when co-founder Shane Smith stepped down as CEO, succeeded by Nancy Dubuc, and cut its workforce by 10-15%.

On May 3, 2019, Vice Media announced that it had raised $250 million in debt from George Soros and other investors. He purchased Refinery29 and a cafeteria in the American Dream Meadowlands to continue his business. Vice Media Group, the company behind popular media sites like Vice and Motherboard, announced in April 2023 that it will file for bankruptcy. The company began restructuring and downsizing the news division.

VICE Media Group was bankrupt globally

What did VICE stand for?

In 2010, the VICE media group expanded to Romania. For over a decade, the publication has brought to attention controversial topics, issues and special stories from Romania. Articles were published that addressed the issue of corruption of the political class in Romania, the issue of nostalgia for Ceausescu communism and the difficulties of the transition to capitalism and democracy, about racism, homophobia, feminism, modern wars, drug use, progressivism, environmental protection and sexual harassment and about the struggle between generations. Authors and contributors have also written about entertainment, food networks, vacations and clubs.

On December 29, 2023, VICE Romania representatives announced on Facebook and on the website that the publication will close.

“Unfortunately, VICE Romania is closing. The reasons for the closure of the Romanian newsroom are objective, they did not depend on us or our results. What depended on us was everything that happened over the years, from the end of 2010, when VICE appeared in Romania, until now. Professionally, the 9 years of VICE Romania represented the professional media environment, “like outside”. Personally, dealing with such a large global group has given me the opportunity to meet wonderful people. And the office colleagues were the people from whom I had all the time to learn. From civic, environmental, and health stories to stories about music, culture, and sex education, VICE had something to say and readers appreciated.”

Current and former members of the VICE Romania team expressed their memories and opinions about the publication’s impact on Romania, but also on their lives. One former contributor wrote that VICE was an oasis of progress in a country dominated by conservatism, racism, homophobia, and the publication had a constant concern for human rights, while another former contributor writes that VICE was the most great source of information on sex education, kink, the LGBTQ community, gender transition, feminism, drug use, venereal diseases, addictions, psychology, the social and political field in general.

“He did sex education, drug education, and LGBTQ issues when no one in education or the media was doing that. From a very politically incorrect magazine to a point, it has turned into a bastion of tolerance and feminism. VICE is still all that, only it stops giving Soros money and then it closes.” – wrote Ioana Moldoveanu, former editor-in-chief, ironically.

Most readers are happy with the closure of the publication

On the Facebook page, most readers with different opinions criticized the publication’s articles. News of the closure was welcomed by most commentators.

“Tre bon, look for another country to destroy its youth and society with your pro(re)gressive degeneration and zombification”. “We shut down Vice so you don’t have to!” “Let’s remember in this sad moment the quality journalism practiced at Vice Romania”, says another reader who quoted the publication’s article from 2016, entitled “Why it would be good for the future of the planet to eat our feces”

There were also readers who expressed their sadness after the news they received. A reader asked if the site would remain active or archived on the Internet, and the administrator of the publication’s Facebook page wrote “unfortunately we don’t have an answer for that”.

“Sin! I read you from the beginning. I hope at least the published articles remain online” “So much education done, taboo topics about which you could barely find anything in Romanian and diverse opinions that opened your perspective all together were Vice. Sad news unfortunately. I hope at least the materials made do not disappear from the internet because they can still educate and influence for the better the Romanian society that is struggling towards modernism”.

Another major publication providing video game news, articles, shows and reviews since 1997, Computer Games, owned by the PGL company that organized DOTA and Counter Strike competitions, and which debuted in 1997, was permanently closed and deleted in 2018. Including the forum was deleted, the platform that developed one of the largest online communities in Romania since the fall of communism. Silviu Stroie, the one who founded the platform 21 years ago, said that he closed the publication Computer Games.ro and the gaming forum for two reasons: unprofitability and the new ones European data protection rules personal.