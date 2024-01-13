Victims of Hamas attacks, 30,000 Israeli soldiers were disabled such as blind and paralyzed

#Victims #Hamas #attacks #Israeli #soldiers #disabled #blind #paralyzed

Thousands of Israeli soldiers suffer from disabilities such as blindness and paralysis.

GAZA – The Hebrew news site, Walla, reported that the number of Israeli soldiers disabled due to the war against Hamas since last October could reach 30,000 soldiers. Currently, the number of disabled Israeli soldiers is only recorded at 4,000 and has received recognition from the government.

However, the actual number is greater. That’s because Israel wants to hide the morality of the soldiers fighting in Gaza.

“The country is preparing to receive a large number of disabled Israeli soldiers, and after 100 days of war, around 4,000 soldiers have been recognized as suffering from disabilities,” said the Walla report, reported by Anadolu. However, the number of disabled soldiers could increase to 30,000.

The news site deemed the Hamas attack on October 7 to have “caused Israel to engage in a war that it had never experienced before in terms of the number of soldiers injured, but more importantly, the injuries were very serious.”

“Thanks to the dedication and high-quality care provided by rescue teams and medical teams, those with serious injuries were able to survive,” he said.

The site added that the Israeli army “does not provide all data on injured victims to the public, fearing that it would lower public morale.”

“Currently, around 4,000 soldiers (with disabilities) have been recognized according to classification 3, meaning they are entitled to all the treatment and rights enjoyed by people with disabilities in the Israeli army without being officially recognized in this way,” Walla reported.

The report noted that salaries were provided to injured soldiers and their care without needing to prove anything and that a rehabilitation process “will begin immediately to reintegrate them into life.”