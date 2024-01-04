Victims of QC Star complain

Citizens lost billions of ariary due to the unexpected closure of the QC Star platform. It has been almost a week since this platform was shut down, which caused financial loss for around one hundred and fifty thousand people. Representatives of all the victims met yesterday at the court of first instance in Anosy. A complaint was filed against the Malagasy claiming to be the representative of this platform. On the other hand, these people find themselves in trouble because they do not have concrete proof of the scam. “The only thing we have now is the infomercial that aired a long time ago on state television. This man said that this platform was safe and official,” said Lova, victims’ representative. Therefore, the plaintiffs request that this man be sought so that he can answer for his actions.

The QC Star platform is a platform for using money to make a profit. The entry price to be “entrepreneurs” on the platform varies from around 120,000 to 3,000,000 ariary. After this membership, the person who paid the money does not work, it is the so-called “artificial intelligence” which carries out the tasks. The “entrepreneurs” receive between 4,000 and 90,000 ariary per day, and it is said that it takes about a year to recover the money invested.

Miora Raharisolo